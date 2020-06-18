The fierce criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo's sister to Maurizio Sarri after losing the Italy Cup

Share it:

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister targeted Maurizio Sarri after the penalty shootout loss against Napoli in the Italian Cup final (REUTERS / Massimo Pinca)

Elma Aveiro, sister of Cristiano Ronaldo, did not hide her annoyance on social networks for what happened in the final of the Italy Cup. After the defeat by penalties of Juventus at the hands of Napoli, he used social networks to supporting the striker and aiming hard against technical director Maurizio Sarri.

"What else can you do? This is all. My love, you alone cannot perform miracles… ”, wrote in his account Instagram. The post was accompanied by four photos of CR7 disappointed after seeing how he missed a chance to add a new title with the shirt bianconera.

The Portuguese's sister, without naming him, pointed towards the coach of the Turin team. "I can't understand how you can play like this. Anyway … head up, you can't do my king anymore ”he wielded. After equality in the 90 minutes, everything was defined in the penalty shootout (the Argentine Paulo Dybala and the Brazilian Danilo failed their executions). Former Sporting Lisboa, Manchester United and Real Madrid were the fifth designated kicker.

The post of Cristiano Ronaldo's sister against the technical director of Juventus

Despite being the leaders of Serie A and being in the knockout stages of the Champions League (they fell in the first leg 1-0 against Lyon, in France), this is not the first criticism that falls on Maurizio Sarri, who still does not to be crowned champion in his country (the only title he garnered in his career was the Europa League last season, when he was in Chelsea).

When they marked this at a press conference, the technical director exploded: “He slightly breaks my balls when they tell me that in Italy I haven't won anything yet. I did 8 promotions. I understand that it is little for those who are used to talking about the Champions League and Scudettos, but mine has been a difficult path taking teams in lower categories. I am happy with what I have done. So the desire to go win important trophies is with all of us. The prevailing feeling is to help the players win a trophy, we want to win for the club and for the fans. ”

