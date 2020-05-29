The fierce criticism of a former member of the Dream Team to Michael Jordan for his documentary: "You should show respect for your colleagues"

Share it:

Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler after winning the gold medal at Barcelona 92 ​​(Reuters)

The documentary series The Last Dance which is available on Netflix and reviews the career of Michael Jordan in the Chicago Bulls keep giving what to talk about. Many NBA figures of the 90s have raised their voices to give their versions of the achievements that the protagonist relates during 10 episodes and now it was the turn of Clyde Drexler.

The former player of Portland Trail Blazers faced and lost to Jordan in the 1992 NBA Finals, a time when the press highlighted the game of both and used to compare them. Precisely, in the documentary Jordan remembers that old rivalry, but minimizes who had also been his partner in the Dream Team that devastated the 1992 Barcelona Olympics: "I'm not saying (Clyde) is not a threat. But being compared to him, I was offended. "

"This is Michael's documentary, so obviously it will be from his perspective. Everyone has the right to express their own opinion. Many times the guys on one team did not like each other, but as you get older, you have to go beyond all that and show a little love and respect for the people you played with and against"Drexler said this week in dialogue with SportsTalk 790.

Clyde Drexler was NBA champion with Houston Rockets (Youtube)

The former player who is part of the Hall of Fame and who was an NBA champion with Houston rockets in the 1994/95 season, he was upset by how Jordan minimizes both who were his rivals and his own colleagues and assumes as his own the achievements of the team he commanded Phill jackson.

"This is a team game, you can have 50 points and 40 rebounds, but if you lose … ThenI hate when people act like it's an individual competition. I did not make 35 shots and took 20 free throws per night, so I was not going to add 40 points per game, "he stressed.

Drexler was not the only former NBA player to criticize The Last Dance, but there were several, like the former center Horace Grant, who won three championships in the NBA playing alongside Jordan and branded "junk" many of the stories told in the series.

Michael Jordan won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls

"I would say that (the documentary) was entertaining, but those of us who were there as teammates know that around 90% was garbage in terms of reality," he said a few weeks ago in an interview with ESPN Radio. "It was not real, because many things that (Jordan) said to some of his teammates, his teammates replied (…) But all that was edited in the documentary, if you want to call it a documentary", he claimed.

Beyond the criticism, Jordan is considered by several experts as the best basketball player of all time, he was NBA champion six times, also being the MVP of each final, He was 14 times part of the All Star and five times the MVP of a season (1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1998). Regarding his performance as a scorer, had 10 titles as top scorer of the competition and it is the fifth in history with 32,292 points. He is also a member of the 2009 NBA Hall of Fame and won two Olympic medals in Los Angeles 1984 and Barcelona 1992.

