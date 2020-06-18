The fierce criticism of a former footballer of the Spanish team against Pep Guardiola: "I do not know who manages his political brain"

Share it:

Guardiola has always supported the independence of Catalonia

This Thursday, during a chat with the Spanish journalist Mr. Chip Santiago Cañizares surprised with his strong statements against Josep Guardiola, current coach of Manchester City and his former partner in the selection. The criticism of the former goalkeeper pointed directly to the political position of his compatriot who, according to him, has become radicalized and has lost the capacity for dialogue and criticism.

In recent years the demand for the independence of Catalonia has intensified in Spain and several personalities have taken a clear position. The former coach of Barcelona He is one of those who has spoken in favor of the separation with strong criticism of his nation and asking in several interviews for the intervention of the European Union on the conflict.

Your opinion has upset Cañizares who recalled that this was not always the case: “I remember back in '92 that Guardiola spoke to us about politics in a very moderate way. Even we could joke with affection. What we were talking about politics was anecdotal. If someone was from the other extreme it did not matter, there was only hesitation. My experience with Pep is that. Politics was discussed with pleasure, nothing to do with the history that exists now"

Santiago Cañizares saved four seasons at Real Madrid and spent a decade at Valencia

The former goalkeeper was a member of the champion team of the 92 Olympics together with Pep, with whom he later shared several calls: “Now everything is disgusting, we no longer tolerate each other. He said he was in love with Catalonia. I in the National Team have never seen him uncomfortable, neither he nor anyone else. I have only seen Oleguer, come and talk to Luis Aragonés, asking him not to take him any more, which was not what he wanted. He is the only one who had a nose to say it. I never saw that in Guardiola, he was always delighted at all the calls of the Selection. Once we ended up crying after losing. I have never seen him deny the national team"

Going deeper into the matter, the former goalkeeper of Valencia and Real Madrid, the club with which he won the 1997/98 Champions League, was blunt: “I feel very bad when he speaks ill of Spain. As if anyone said no, much worse. I have been with him in the National Team and we have cried when we were eliminated in Boston. I don't know when he mutated his brain. Neither yours nor that of a large part of society that makes us face each other. Before, you could discuss politics, hesitate, even enjoy. We are no longer able not even to self-criticize the party that we like. At what point have our brains been stolen? At what point has Guardiola mutated? What need do you have to do that? He doesn't have that heart, he's not a bad boy. I don't know who runs his political brain, I don't understand it ”.

Cañizares, 50, revealed that the team that won gold in Barcelona 92 ​​has a WhatsApp group where they dialogue regularly, but from which Guardiola it's not part: “I am not criticizing you for not being in the chat, I understand that you have a lot of stress and are not bullshit. There is Luis Enrique, Abelardo … He is not there. ”

The explosive comments of the former goalkeeper of the Spanish team attracted attention in the European media that echoed his words and it is expected that in the next few days the coach of Manchester City I answered. Apparently, the political rift has affected their friendships, like the one they used to share.

