The feminist video of Cynthia Nixon that is being viral

It takes almost a million views on Instagram in just over 48 hours: It has been viralized instantly and has raised blisters, because there are phrases that are hard to say, there are phrases that hurt to hear and there are phrases that sting when pronounced. That is what happened with a Girls Girls Girls Magazine video, a women's magazine that has devastated with a magnificent recording of almost 3 minutes starring Cynthia Nixon, 'Sex in New York' actress and ex-candidate for governor of New York.

In the video, we see the actress reciting a text from a blogger, Camille Rainville, entitled 'Be a lady they said '[' Be a lady, they said ', here you can find the full text]. The text recalls how difficult it is to be a woman and how simply because of a gender condition, women are subjected to unfair pressures. "Be a lady, they said. Your skirt is too short. Your shirt is too short. Your pants are too narrow. Don't show so much skin. Don't show your thighs. Don't show your breasts. Don't show your stomach. Don't show your cleavage. Don't show your underwear. Don't show your shoulders. Cover. Leave something to the imagination. ", begins.

The deep voice of Nixon and the shocking images contribute to the spooky result … but how we get our hairs on end! "Don't show your shoulders. Cover yourself. Leave something to the imagination. Dress with humility. Don't be seductive. Men can't control themselves. Men have needs."

The most interesting thing about this video is that there will always be a part of the text with which you identify: no matter what you say or do, you are a woman. "Don't look easy"says Nixon. "Don't call attention. Don't work late. Don't make dirty jokes. You wouldn't smile at strangers. Don't go out at night. Trust nobody. Do not say yes. Do not say no". Devastating.