The feminist cape of Natalie Portman

Penelope Cruz at the Oscar's 2020: that's how her look has been.

It is not new. Natalie Portman has already released the first probe balloon in 2018, when she presented the Best Director award: "These are ALL nominated MEN."

And it is that the actress, who has dazzled on the red carpet of the 2020 Oscar Awards, has worn a nice touch in homage to all the female directors who have not been nominated, one more year. Portman, who was from Dior, included in his cape the names of all the filmmakers: from Greta Gerwig (director of Little Women, nominated for Best Film) to Lorene Scafaria (director of Hustlers). It has not been a randomly chosen detail. Not an accessory without more. It has been a tribute to women.

She explained it on the red carpet herself:

“I want to recognize women not recognized for their incredible work this year.”

Because, no: this year there are also no women who opt for the statuette. Among the nominees are Sam Mendes by 1917, Quentin Tarantino by Once upon a time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese by The Irish and the director of Parasites, Bong Joon-ho. Where are they? Women's cinema has left great films this year and its recognition has remained in the pipeline. In addition to Gerwig and Scafaria, they are also Olivia Wilde and his ‘Super nerds’ or Lulu Wang with ‘The Farewell’. The other names honored in the Portman layer referred to the filmmakers Mati Diop, Marielle Heller, Melina Matsoukas, Alma Har’el and Céline Sciamma.

Brava, Natalie.