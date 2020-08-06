The Femexfut thought small, assured the Viking Dávalos about the Liga de Expansión MX

Share it:

Jorge Dávalos, coach of Leones Negros (Photo: Courtesy / Leones Negros)

For Jorge "Vikingo" Dávaloscoach Black Lions, does not see that decisions are made intelligently in the Mexican Football Federation (FMF). This by the suspension of the promotion to First Division.

"I once said: Who advises the Federation? At least to debate. I have my whole life in the training jobs, ”said the Mexican at a press conference this Wednesday.

The coach commented that there are many people who would like to participate in soccer, such as Atlético de Ensenada who is in the Mexican Football League (LBM). "It would have been very healthy expanding the number of teams. Instead, we decided to make ourselves small, ”he lamented.

The coach commented that there are many people who would like to participate in soccer (Photo: Courtesy / Black Lions)

It was a great opportunity to open the door that he wants to invest in football, but so many padlocks have been put on that it seems that the intention is that they do not enter him

In fact, he recalled the LBM project, which is going to start next October with 19 professional soccer teams. “They make a new League with many players, many coaches and we are a soccer hobby. If they made a third league, they would surely be successful ”he assured.

The helmsman of the tapatíos pointed out that are frustrated by the situation they lived in in recent months. "It's like someone building a building and suddenly they tell you that you have to knock everything down," he explained.

The helmsman of the people of Guadalajara indicated that they are frustrated by the situation they have experienced in recent months (Photo: Courtesy / Black Lions)

“How can you form competitive players by playing nothing. It really is something that stimulates and the people who are in First is on notice. How to do to be able to motivate them? ”He questioned.

In addition, he commented that the rule of minors on the field hurts football, because young people will not be able to learn from experienced people. "After a while they will say that your team is not ready because it is very green. You are not ready to be in the First Division, "he said.

COVID-19 and the lack of evidence

One of the Leones Negros preparation matches is in doubt because the rival has not been tested (Photo: Courtesy Leones Negros)

This week, local media reported that clubs in the MX Expansion League had not performed tests COVID-19 your players. For that reason, one of the Leones Negros preparation matches is in doubt.

Dávalos commented that they could only be measured with the Tapatío, a subsidiary of Chivas de Guadalajara. For now they are waiting for Morelia, who, he pointed out, has not been tested for the coronavirus.

"The League should have foreseen it. There is a significant cost to test every 15 days. I will always bet on the health of the players. It is a very demanding game for a person to be sick on the field and also infect ”, he detailed.

However, he said he felt lucky to be with the Guadalajara, because they give him the tools to work in the best way. "We are facing a new project. It is practically a team that has many additions of young people, "he added.

Dávalos commented that in the preseason they could only be measured with the Tapatío, Chivas de Guadalajara subsidiary (Photo: Courtesy / Black Lions)

“We have gone from less to more. Fernando Ramos, the physical trainer, has done an excellent job. I don't want to have injured because we have a short squad and we cannot be losing people ”, declared the technician about the preparation of his team.

He explained that they must do an excellent job to arrive ready and injury-free at the start of the tournament. "That is the important part that I have entrusted to the physical trainer"he concluded.

So far, the start of the Expansion League MX is unknown. At first there was talk of August 14, but sources commented to Infobae Mexico that the start could be delayed for another week.

