The female protagonists that we will see in 2020

'Judy'
Distribution: Renée Zellweger, Rufus Sewell, Finn Wittrock, Michael Gambon
Director: Rupert Goold
Synopsis: Zellweger brings one of the episodes of Judy Garland's life, specifically in the winter of 1968, a few months before the artist's death.
Fpremiere: January 31, 2020
'Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)'
Distribution: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, Jurnee Smollett-Bell
Director: Cate Shortland
Synopsis: Many wanted to see Harley Quinn in his new life without Joker. Now we have looked for other colleagues different from those we saw in 'Suicide Squad', and together they will undertake new adventures.
Fpremiere: February 7, 2020
'The scandal (Bombshell)'
Distribution: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Allison Janney, Kate McKinnon, Malcolm McDowell, Mark Duplass
Director: Jay Roach
Synopsis: The film shows how the fall of one of the most powerful and controversial media empires of the last decades, Fox News, and how a group of explosive women managed to end the man responsible for him: Roger Ailes. Kidman, Theron and Robbie are the main protagonists.
Fpremiere: February 7, 2020
'The perfect candidate'
Distribution: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Miranda Hart
Director: Haifaa Al-Mansour
Synopsis: The director of 'the green bicycle' collects another story set in Saudi Arabia. A woman is forced to back down at an airport because of her male guardian, whose roles are not in order. Motivated by this fact, she decides to start a campaign to fight against the macho norms that prevail in the country in relation to social behavior and the influence of the family on relevant decisions that should be unipersonal.
Fpremiere: March 6, 2020
'Harriet'
Distribution: Cynthia Erivo, Joe Alwyn, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom
Director: Kasi Lemmons
Synopsis: The film will bring the figure of the abolitionist Harriet Tubman, who freed numerous slaves after she escaped slavery in 1849 ..
Fpremiere: March 13, 2020
Where are you, Bernadette?
Distribution: Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Billy Crudup, Judy Greer, Laurence Fishburne
Director: Richard Linklater
Synopsis: Linklater adapts Maria Semple's novel. Bernadette Fox is a woman who has everything: a husband who loves her and a brilliant daughter. When she disappears without leaving an unexpected trail, her family embarks on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where this woman may have gone.
Release date: March 20, 2020
'Mulán'
Distribution: Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Rosalind Chao
Director: Niki Caro
Synopsis: New live-action adaptation of Disney classics. Caro brings the heroine of 1998 to flesh and blood.
Fpremiere: March 27, 2020
'Offering to the storm'
Distribution: Marta Etura, Susi Sánchez, Elvira Mínguez, Benn Northover, Paco Tous, Carlos Librado
Director: Fernando Gonzalez Molina
Synopsis: The Baztán trilogy comes to an end with the last chapter. Inspector Amaia Salazar will close a case that as Legacy in the bones showed too close to her.
Fpremiere: March 27, 2020
'The list'
Distribution: María León, Victoria Abril, Silvia Alonso, Salva Reina
Director: Álvaro Díaz Lorenzo
Synopsis: Two friends with cancer will live the great trip of their lives when they embark on a trip with another partner.
Fpremiere: March 27, 2020
'Get out of the closet'
Distribution: Verónica Forqué, Rosa María Sardà, Ingrid García Jonsson, David Verdaguer
Director: Angels Rene
Synopsis: Eva sees her wedding plans jeopardize with the heir of an ultraconservative Scottish family when she learns that her grandmother, Sofia has decided to marry … with her soul friend, Celia. The girl will do everything possible with Jorge, the son of Celia, to prevent that link.
Fpremiere: April 10, 2020
'Black Widow'
Distribution: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbor
Director: Cate Shortland
Synopsis: The movie that many expected to see inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Natasha Romanoff deserved a tape for herself.
Fpremiere: April 30, 2020
'The County'
Distribution: Arndís Hrönn Egilsdóttir, Sigurdur Sigurjónsson, Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson
Director: Grimur Hákonarson
Synopsis: Inga is a middle-aged farmer who rebels against the powerful local cooperative. He will try to add support among the other farmers of the place to denounce the corruption of the cooperative, but he finds a solid resistance that forces him to challenge the relationship of dependence and loyalty that links the community with the monopoly. The movie went through the past Seminci.
Release date: May 1, 2020
'Babyteeth'
Distribution: Eliza Scanlen, Toby Wallace, Ben Mendelsohn, Essie Davis
Director: Shannon Murphy
Synopsis: Milla, a seriously ill teenager, falls in love with a small-scale trafficker named Moses, thus beginning the worst nightmare her parents have ever experienced. However, as Milla discovers what love really means, all those around her learn from her how to live as if she really was the last day. One of the big surprises that went through the last Venice festival.
Fpremiere: May 8, 2020
'A very legal blonde 3'
Distribution: Reese Whiterspoon
Director: Jamie Suk
Synopsis: In 2001 we met Elle Woods. Then we heard from her again in a sequel two years later and 17 years later we will know more about this great character that gave us a great lesson in feminism.
Fpremiere: May 8, 2020
'The Woman in the window'
Distribution: Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie
Director: Joe wright
Synopsis: Dr. Anna Fox, who suffers from agoraphobia, spends her days locked in her New York home, drinking wine while watching old movies and spying on her neighbors. One day, while looking out the window, he sees something happening in front of his house, at the Russell's home, a family that the whole neighborhood takes as a copy …
Fpremiere: May 15, 2020.
'Wonder Woman 1984'
Distribution: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal
Director: Patty jenkins
Synopsis: In 2017 we met Diana Prince and now her adventures await her in the 80s. How will the superheroine do in this decade?
Fpremiere: June 5, 2020
'Military Wives'
Distribution: Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, Amy James-Kelly, Robert Whitelock
Director: Peter Cattaneo
Synopsis: When a group of military wives decide to create a choir at a military base, a powerful bond begins to emerge between them. Music and laughter will somehow transform their lives and thus overcome the fear they experience each time their loved ones venture into the missions in Afghanistan.
Fpremiere: July 3, 2020
'The Witches'
Distribution: Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Synopsis: Hathaway takes the witness of Anjelica Huston in this new version of the Roald Dahl classic.
Fpremiere: October 9, 2020
'Respect'
Distribution: Jennifer Hudson, Leroy McClain, Forest Whitaker, Tate Donovan
Director: Liesl Tommy
Synopsis: At the end of the year we will have another musical biopic of one of the great figures of music. Hudson will get into the skin of Aretha Franklin.
Fpremiere: November 6, 2020
'Raya and the last dragon'
Distribution: Awkwafina, Cassie Steele (in the original voices)
Director: Paul Briggs, Dean Wellins
Synopsis: Disney will bring another hero who will take us to the Asia of legends, to a time when dragons exist. The brave Raya will travel in search of that last dragon left to return the balance to her land.
Fpremiere: November 27, 2020
