Entertainment

The female protagonists that we will see in 2020

December 27, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:
imageMovies that we will see in 2020

one

'The Innocence'

Distribution: Carmen Arrufat, Laia Marull, Sergi López, Joel Bosqued

Director: Lucia Alemany

Synopsis: Alemany debuts with a story that sits in a town in his native Castellón, with a protagonist who dreams of getting out of there and becoming a circus artist. There she has her friends, her first boyfriend and the environment in which she must deal to avoid gossip.

Fpremiere: January 10, 2020.

two

'Ema'

Distribution: Mariana Di Girolamo, Gael García Bernal, Santiago Cabrera, Giannina Fruttero

Director: Pablo Larraín

Synopsis: The filmmaker interferes – by means of reggaeton rhythms – in the new idea of ​​family through Ema, a young dancer who decides to separate from Gastón after delivering Polo for adoption, the son who both had adopted and were unable to raise. Desperate for the streets of the port of Valparaíso.

Fpremiere: January 24, 2020

3

'Judy'

Distribution: Renée Zellweger, Rufus Sewell, Finn Wittrock, Michael Gambon

Director: Rupert Goold

Synopsis: Zellweger brings one of the episodes of Judy Garland's life, specifically in the winter of 1968, a few months before the artist's death.

Fpremiere: January 31, 2020

4

'Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)'

Distribution: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, Jurnee Smollett-Bell

Director: Cate Shortland

Synopsis: Many wanted to see Harley Quinn in his new life without Joker. Now we have looked for other colleagues different from those we saw in 'Suicide Squad', and together they will undertake new adventures.

Fpremiere: February 7, 2020

5

'The scandal (Bombshell)'

Distribution: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Allison Janney, Kate McKinnon, Malcolm McDowell, Mark Duplass

Director: Jay Roach

Synopsis: The film shows how the fall of one of the most powerful and controversial media empires of the last decades, Fox News, and how a group of explosive women managed to end the man responsible for him: Roger Ailes. Kidman, Theron and Robbie are the main protagonists.

Fpremiere: February 7, 2020

6

'Emma'

Distribution: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Miranda Hart

Director: Wilde's Autumn

Synopsis: Taylor-Joy gets into the character that Jane Austen wrote in this new version of her classic.

Fpremiere: March 6, 2020

7

'The perfect candidate'

Distribution: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Miranda Hart

Director: Haifaa Al-Mansour

Synopsis: The director of 'the green bicycle' collects another story set in Saudi Arabia. A woman is forced to back down at an airport because of her male guardian, whose roles are not in order. Motivated by this fact, she decides to start a campaign to fight against the macho norms that prevail in the country in relation to social behavior and the influence of the family on relevant decisions that should be unipersonal.

Fpremiere: March 6, 2020

8

'Harriet'

Distribution: Cynthia Erivo, Joe Alwyn, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom

Director: Kasi Lemmons

Synopsis: The film will bring the figure of the abolitionist Harriet Tubman, who freed numerous slaves after she escaped slavery in 1849 ..

Fpremiere: March 13, 2020

9

Where are you, Bernadette?

Distribution: Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Billy Crudup, Judy Greer, Laurence Fishburne

Director: Richard Linklater

Synopsis: Linklater adapts Maria Semple's novel. Bernadette Fox is a woman who has everything: a husband who loves her and a brilliant daughter. When she disappears without leaving an unexpected trail, her family embarks on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where this woman may have gone.

Release date: March 20, 2020

10

'Mulán'

Distribution: Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Rosalind Chao

Director: Niki Caro

Synopsis: New live-action adaptation of Disney classics. Caro brings the heroine of 1998 to flesh and blood.

Fpremiere: March 27, 2020

eleven

'Offering to the storm'

Distribution: Marta Etura, Susi Sánchez, Elvira Mínguez, Benn Northover, Paco Tous, Carlos Librado

Director: Fernando Gonzalez Molina

Synopsis: The Baztán trilogy comes to an end with the last chapter. Inspector Amaia Salazar will close a case that as Legacy in the bones showed too close to her.

Fpremiere: March 27, 2020

12

'The list'

Distribution: María León, Victoria Abril, Silvia Alonso, Salva Reina

Director: Álvaro Díaz Lorenzo

Synopsis: Two friends with cancer will live the great trip of their lives when they embark on a trip with another partner.

READ:           'A quiet place 2': first teaser and release date for the return of John Krasinski's silent terror

Fpremiere: March 27, 2020

13

'Get out of the closet'

Distribution: Verónica Forqué, Rosa María Sardà, Ingrid García Jonsson, David Verdaguer

Director: Angels Rene

Synopsis: Eva sees her wedding plans jeopardize with the heir of an ultraconservative Scottish family when she learns that her grandmother, Sofia has decided to marry … with her soul friend, Celia. The girl will do everything possible with Jorge, the son of Celia, to prevent that link.

Fpremiere: April 10, 2020

14

'Black Widow'

Distribution: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbor

Director: Cate Shortland

Synopsis: The movie that many expected to see inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Natasha Romanoff deserved a tape for herself.

Fpremiere: April 30, 2020

fifteen

'The County'

Distribution: Arndís Hrönn Egilsdóttir, Sigurdur Sigurjónsson, Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson

Director: Grimur Hákonarson

Synopsis: Inga is a middle-aged farmer who rebels against the powerful local cooperative. He will try to add support among the other farmers of the place to denounce the corruption of the cooperative, but he finds a solid resistance that forces him to challenge the relationship of dependence and loyalty that links the community with the monopoly. The movie went through the past Seminci.

Release date: May 1, 2020

16

'Babyteeth'

Distribution: Eliza Scanlen, Toby Wallace, Ben Mendelsohn, Essie Davis

Director: Shannon Murphy

Synopsis: Milla, a seriously ill teenager, falls in love with a small-scale trafficker named Moses, thus beginning the worst nightmare her parents have ever experienced. However, as Milla discovers what love really means, all those around her learn from her how to live as if she really was the last day. One of the big surprises that went through the last Venice festival.

Fpremiere: May 8, 2020

17

'A very legal blonde 3'

Distribution: Reese Whiterspoon

Director: Jamie Suk

Synopsis: In 2001 we met Elle Woods. Then we heard from her again in a sequel two years later and 17 years later we will know more about this great character that gave us a great lesson in feminism.

Fpremiere: May 8, 2020

18

'The Woman in the window'

Distribution: Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie

Director: Joe wright

Synopsis: Dr. Anna Fox, who suffers from agoraphobia, spends her days locked in her New York home, drinking wine while watching old movies and spying on her neighbors. One day, while looking out the window, he sees something happening in front of his house, at the Russell's home, a family that the whole neighborhood takes as a copy …

Fpremiere: May 15, 2020.

19

'Wonder Woman 1984'

Distribution: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal

Director: Patty jenkins

Synopsis: In 2017 we met Diana Prince and now her adventures await her in the 80s. How will the superheroine do in this decade?

Fpremiere: June 5, 2020

twenty

'Military Wives'

Distribution: Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, Amy James-Kelly, Robert Whitelock

Director: Peter Cattaneo

Synopsis: When a group of military wives decide to create a choir at a military base, a powerful bond begins to emerge between them. Music and laughter will somehow transform their lives and thus overcome the fear they experience each time their loved ones venture into the missions in Afghanistan.

Fpremiere: July 3, 2020

twenty-one

'The Witches'

Distribution: Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Synopsis: Hathaway takes the witness of Anjelica Huston in this new version of the Roald Dahl classic.

Fpremiere: October 9, 2020

22

'Respect'

Distribution: Jennifer Hudson, Leroy McClain, Forest Whitaker, Tate Donovan

Director: Liesl Tommy

Synopsis: At the end of the year we will have another musical biopic of one of the great figures of music. Hudson will get into the skin of Aretha Franklin.

Fpremiere: November 6, 2020

2. 3

'Raya and the last dragon'

Distribution: Awkwafina, Cassie Steele (in the original voices)

Director: Paul Briggs, Dean Wellins

Synopsis: Disney will bring another hero who will take us to the Asia of legends, to a time when dragons exist. The brave Raya will travel in search of that last dragon left to return the balance to her land.

Fpremiere: November 27, 2020

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.