The female protagonists that we will see in 2020

'The perfect candidate'

Distribution: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Miranda Hart

Director: Haifaa Al-Mansour

Synopsis: The director of 'the green bicycle' collects another story set in Saudi Arabia. A woman is forced to back down at an airport because of her male guardian, whose roles are not in order. Motivated by this fact, she decides to start a campaign to fight against the macho norms that prevail in the country in relation to social behavior and the influence of the family on relevant decisions that should be unipersonal.

Fpremiere: March 6, 2020