The feeling of winning the Godó from home: "It is a dream come true"

April 27, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Tennis has found a new way to contest championships in times of quarantine. After a week of voting and monitoring on social networks, Marc López has beaten Rafa Nadal in the final and has been crowned champion of the tournament Count of Godó. He has done it from home. And so it has told in BE Sports how you feel after one of the most special titles of your career.

"I did not expect. Seen seen, I'm better at playing on the couch. It has been a fun week, people are at home and it has been a great initiative for fans to vote. It is a dream come true, ”joked the Spanish tennis player.

López has assured that this is not the first time that he beats Nadal. He also did it 18 years ago, he says. Although on that occasion it was in a real way. "I played a training set with Rafa on the center court and beat him 6-0. It is the only time I have beaten him. ”

“I had a very tough quarterfinal match against Dominic Thiem. I asked Rafa for help and he helped me. Almost all my followers on Instagram are also his. I sent him a message the day of the final. He just said ‘hahaha good luck tomorrow’”, Contributed the Olympic medalist in 2016.

The tradition after winning the Conde de Godó is to bathe in the club pool. Given the impossibility of doing so, López has expressed that he has a bathtub and it occurred to him to record a video. "But I will bathe when I go to the club," he added. "Godó is not won every day".



