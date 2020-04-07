The federations will ask the CSD to be free to call the elections this year or in 2021

The sports federations will ask the Higher Sports Council that there is flexibility and freedom so that each federation can choose whether to convene the elections for this year, as planned, or in 2021, as it has advanced BE Sports.

The processes are frozen for him decree of the alarm state and the situation generated by the coronavirus makes federations unable to prepare the necessary censuses for the elections to be held in the coming months, among other problems arising from the current situation, and they want to call the elections next year, taking advantage of the fact that, in addition, have delayed Olympic Games, the appointment that marks the electoral period of the federations every four years.

The situation affects federations in a disparate way and this is where the decision to ask the CSD to intervene and each federation can decide the best considering your needs and problems. Most of the federations already have advanced all the procedures and will be able to comply with what is established in a timely manner and prefer to keep the planned schedule in order to fulfill the four-year mandates, although this generates other types of problems that will also require positioning of the CSD.

A complication for the Olympics

The federations have another problem that worries and that they are going to transfer to the CSD. If an election comes out of change of president and board of directors, the normal thing is that it involves a change of the technical team and it is too important a change a few months after the celebration of the Olympic Games.

Likewise, if the federations obtain permission to call the elections next year, they will have another legal problem, since the presidents' mandate is to four years and they cannot commit any contract for the next Olympic cycle.

They are problems derived from the postponement of the Olympics and that will make the elections to the federations not coincide with the great sporting event and, therefore, they want the CSD to give legal certainty and solutions to many of the setbacks derived from what happened this year.

They are advised to carry out ERTES

One of the aspects that affects a large number of federations is the lack of resources since all competitions have been suspended and is their main source of income. For this reason, in recent days, requests for help have skyrocketed and legal advice to carry out ERTES in the federations since for many the amount of personnel expenditure is unaffordable and they have no other way out.

It should be remembered that many federations have few resources and almost all of their income comes from the competitions they organize. They look for ERTES that are little harmful by the workers and to ensure the subsistence of the federation itself.

The latest sports news