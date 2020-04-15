The Federation's plan to end the non-professional football season: express promotion and without decreases

The Federation has proposed to the Higher Sports Council a plan to end the current season regarding non-professional football through a express promotion mechanism. From the organization chaired by Rubiales they propose "a Play Off system single party"and would rule out declines this season.

This has been reported by the Federation, after the meeting held this morning with the CSD. As reported by the Federation, this plan would affect "to Second B, Third, in competitions state-level women's football and futsal. "

The express promotion mechanism would involve to the four teams better classified of each category to guarantee the same number of promotions than those planned at the start of the competition.

The declines would be ruled out this season. Furthermore, the Federation indicates that "the appropriate mechanisms would be worked to increase the number of teams per group with a maximum validity of three or four seasons."

At the meeting, the organization chaired by Rubiales emphasized the need for a "legal, social and economic security framework to protect both Spanish clubs like their athletes. "