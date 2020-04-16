The federations finalize a plan to recover the Spanish sport in a year and a half

The sports federations finalize the details of the recovery plan of Spanish sport to overcome the crisis and the problems that the coronavirus will leave behind and which has also affected sport in a very important way. The plan is coordinated by Spanish Sports Association It includes 62 sports federations, almost all apart from the soccer one, which is not part of the association.

The SER chain He has had access to some of the most outstanding details of the plan that he wants to execute when the State of Alarm is lifted and until December 2021. For a year and a half, he wants to promote measures in the sports, economic, legal, labor and administrative sphere since all facets of sport have been affected by collateral damage from the pandemic.

Measurements

There are direct measures to help athletes as a protocol to help return to activity when Health it allows it, the maintenance of the state scholarships or the creation of a social aid for those who need a help to get out of this situation and can compete.

In addition, government involvement will be sought to help small clubs and gyms with a tax reduction so they don't disappear like a VAT reduction for some cases or the exemption of the autonomous fees to help clubs that may need it for their survival.

One of the most important aspects that the plan faces is the digital transformation and the reactivation of sport at an economic level will be sought. In this sense, measures will be promoted to help clubs and entities to get out of ERTES.

You will bet on creating a hub with the administrations in which important entities of sport and the employers of the gyms and it will bet on a good coordination between sport and tourism so that sport is a tourist stimulator and is an important axis in the economic recovery with the organization of large sporting events that involves the arrival of many participants and that generate an important economic injection for our country.

The plan is in the last phase of study and it is expected that within a week it can be approved by the board of the Spanish Sports Association.

The latest news from the world of sports