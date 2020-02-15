The Federation will allow Barça to sign a forward in the next 15 days

The Spanish Federation (RFEF) will allow FC Barcelona sign in the next 15 days to replace the casualties of Luis Suárez and Ousmane Dembélé, according to Adrià Albets in Carrusel Deportivo.

Barça may sign a striker to cover the loss of Dembélé within 15 days. Right now, from the club they have not received official communication from the RFEF.

After the Dembélé operation, Barcelona sent a report to LaLiga to decide if the Catalan team could sign or not to a new player and have more cash for the team's attack. The withdrawal time of the French player will be six months after being operated by a rProximal tendon of the right biceps femoris tendon.