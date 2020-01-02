The Federation postpones Zaragoza – Sporting due to the plague of those affected by the flu

The RFEF Competition Committee has just announced on its social networks the announcement of the suspension of the match between Zaragoza and Real Sporting due to the flu plague that has been installed in the Asturian dressing room.

Up to a total of 11 affected that could increase to 16 players. Given this situation today, the Gijoné club requested to postpone the clash after Djukic could only have a dozen players.

Sporting had to travel to the Aragonese capital in two buses, one with all those infected by the influenza virus and the other with those not infected, signing one of the strangest routes at the beginning of the year. After hearing about the decision of the Competition Committee, the Asturian club will spend the night in Zaragoza and tomorrow will return to its city.