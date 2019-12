The Moroccan Football Federation has decided suspend referee Hicham Tiazi for life for his performance in the meeting between the Khouribga Olympic Club and the Youssoufia Club of Berchid of the Moroccan First Division.

"Bad performance and serious mistakes," says the Moroccan Federation after Tiazi pitched four penalties more than doubtful, three of them to Khouribga and the remaining to Berchid in the meeting of the tenth league day.