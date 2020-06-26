The FBI is investigating the Cruz Azul Cooperative and Guillermo Álvarez, says the UIF

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The FIU filed a complaint a few weeks ago against Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, his brother José Alfredo and Víctor Manuel Garcés (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The legal battle of Cooperativa La Cruz Azul and its president Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas still ongoing. This Thursday, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) pointed out that the United States authorities are investigating the manager for a financial diversion.

The Mexican agency pointed out to Seventh District judge in Administrative matters in Mexico City that his research stems from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for its acronym in English).

For that reason, the FIU keeps four accounts locked also president of the sports club Blue Cross. This according to judicial documents that the newspaper consulted The universal.

The FIU, in charge of Santiago Nieto, told the Seventh District Judge in Administrative matters in Mexico City that his investigation derives from the FBI (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

In addition, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS, for its acronym in English). Both institutions indicated to the FIU that they are investigating the origin and destination of 1,300 million pesos for which Álvarez and his brother José Alfredo were reported to the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) for money laundering.

It should be clarified that, according to the synthesis of the agreement of June 24, 2020, with the file number 579/2020, the judge asked Santiago Nieto, head of the UIF, to render a justified report.

“The Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit is REQUIRED (capital letters are of the text), so that within the THREE DAYS period counted from the day following the date on which the notification of this provision takes effect, send a duly certified, complete and legible copy of the entire Agreement 72/2020, as well as the agreement that went to the request contained in the signed document by the Regional Attaché Mexico and Central America Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Department of the Treasury ”, reads the synthesis.

FBI is investigating the Cruz Azul Cooperative and Guillermo Álvarez, says the UIF (Photo: Yuri Gripas / Reuters)

Furthermore, the document indicates that the FIU must “clearly indicate in the corresponding certification if the documentary that is certified was compared against its original, certified copy or simple copy, or report the legal impediment that assists them in order to meet this requirement. "

In case this certification is not sent in time or there is no certainty of the comparison, the FIU will be fined fifty times the Unit of Measure and Update (UMA). Also, if there is no certification of the exposed by the agency, "such proof only has the index value corresponding to a simple copy, since it cannot validly be affirmed that its content fully coincides with its original"

And it is that the FIU filed a complaint against Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, his brother José Alfredo and Víctor Manuel Garcés Rojo for the crimes of operations with resources of illicit origin and organized crime a few weeks ago.

Santiago Nieto specified that there is a possible tax fraud of 300 million pesos (Photo: Pedro Mera / Cuartoscuro)

Santiago Nieto, in an interview with Radio Formula Group, he specified that there is a possible tax evasion for 300 million pesos and that 1,324 million international transfers have been identified, some in the personal capacity of Álvarez and others of the Cooperative.

In addition, he assured that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) asked to maintain the freezing of accounts. "If there is no request for freezing by a foreign agency, by the Vienna Convention, it may be unconstitutional and, in the judge's judgment, grant provisional suspension. But we do have a request from an international agency, from the DEA, ”he explained.

Given this, the three involved have already spoken out against these accusations, as well as the Cooperative itself. At different times, each one argued that it is a campaign by other cooperative members to “affect” the operation of the cement company.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

The DEA asked to maintain the freezing of the accounts of “Billy” Álvarez: Santiago Nieto

Court ordered the release of 28 bank accounts of the Cruz Azul Cooperative

FIU indicated that the investigation against Guillermo Álvarez, president of Cruz Azul, continues

Defense of Billy Alvarez verified the 99.6% of the operations with presumed anomalies in his accounts