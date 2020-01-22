the favorites, the absences, our pool and how will be the great gala of the awards of Spanish cinema

Share it:

Nothing remains. This Saturday, Silvia April Y Andreu Buenafuente they will once again act as masters of ceremonies of the 34th Goya Awards, which will be held at the Martín Carpena Sports Palace in Malaga. It is the third time that the spanish film awards They are held outside Madrid, and this year the gala promises fun, amazing musical performances and hopefully some other surprise.

Has been an intense year for our cinema. A year led by the great masterpiece of the most internationally recognized Spanish director: Pedro Almodovar and his 'Pain and Glory'. But the Manchego film has not been the only great national film of the year: 'The infinite trench' or 'What burns', have also marked the Spanish cinematography of 2019.

A long ceremony awaits us ahead, but we review some relevant points of what we can expect in these Goya 2020.

The year of Almodóvar

Since its premiere in Spanish cinemas last March, we knew we could expect great things from 'Dolor y Gloria'. Clearly autobiographical, the tape of Pedro Almodovar He conquered everyone instantly with his emotion, beauty, his sense of humor and his passion for cinema, art that honors each frame.

His triumphant passage through the Cannes Festival where he received excellent reviews and the award for Best Actor for Antonio Banderas, was only the beginning of a long career full of awards and recognitions that could end at two Oscars on February 9 in Los Angeles: those of best international film and best leading actor.

With 'Pain and Glory' among the five candidates for Goya for Best film Yet the Best Direction it would be almost sin to think that another film will win the two great awards, in addition to that of Best Actor for flags. We are facing the great and more personal work of one of the most important directors of Spanish cinema in history, and that it was not recognized as the most representative work of the year 2019 would be a tremendous mistake. But what would happen if I didn't? How are the other candidate films?

'The infinite trench' It was one of the great films of the last San Sebastian Film Festival, where its directors Jon Arregi, Jose Mari Goenaba and Jon Garaño They won the Best Director Award. The film, based on real events, tells the story of a man who lived hidden for more than 30 years during the Spanish postwar period.

Choking, raw and with incredible interpretations is one of the threats of 'Pain and Glory'. The film is excellent and its recent triumph in the RTVE Film Days Awards and above all, in the Forqué Awards, awarded by film producers, who the vast majority will be part of the Academy, they make it a contractor to take into account. His triumph would be a big surprise.

While we think that 'Weathering' of Benito Zambrano or 'While the war lasts' of Alejandro Amenábar they have no chance of winning the jackpot, the other great threat of 'Pain and Glory' is the praised 'What burns' ('Or that burns'), from Galician Oliver Laxe. Set in rural Galicia, the film talks about the return to his village of a man convicted of burning the mountain of the place.

That such an independent and special cutting tape has achieved 4 nominations, counting Best Film and Direction is a feat. Laxe triumphed in A certain Regard with 'What burns', the second most important section of Cannes, getting his third prize – he has gone to a prize per film! – in the French contest.

In the most cinephile and forofos circles of international author cinema, Galician is already considered one of the great authors of current European cinema, although it seems that he is thinking of retiring a season. The success of a film as personal as 'What burns' in the Goya would be a good recognition of that smaller author's cinema, with fewer resources and especially less accessible to the general public due to its limited distribution in theaters. The triumph of Laxe's tape would mean a small and bright window to the cinema That is done in our country.

The best interpretations of 2019

While the Goya for Best Leading Actor already has the name of Antonio Banderas engraved, that of Actress Protagonist It has two great competitors: Marta Nieto for 'Mother' and Bethlehem Cuesta for 'The infinite trench'.

The first has faced her first starring role and was awarded in Venice for her work, the second has confirmed (FINALLY!) That she is a great actress and not only in comedy, so our scale currently opts for the second. The surprise could give her Greta Fernandez for his introspective character in 'The daughter of a thief'.

One of the most conflicting categories will be that of Best New Director. The three directors (Salvador Simó for 'Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles', Aritz Moreno for 'Advantages of traveling by train' and Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia for 'El Hoyo') and the director (Bethlehem Funes for 'The daughter of a thief') who compete for the prize, could well be rewarded for their excellent work.

Four very different feature films that corroborate the richness of genres and styles of our cinema. Although a servant would reward Funes, with those other three opponents, anyone could win.

As for the technical sections, except for Best Photography that should fall into the incredible and brave work of Mauro Herce in 'What burns' -if not, I get off the Goya-, the thing will be very divided between 'While the war lasts' Y 'The infinite trench'. Due to its status as period films, the awards for Best Costumes, Makeup and Hairdressing, Production Management and Art Direction will probably be awarded.

And the directors?

Greta and Eduard Fernández with Belén Funes in the filming of 'The daughter of a thief'

One more year there is much talk about the scandalous absence of female directors in the nominations of film awards. Leaving aside the debate of the Oscars where there were at least three directors more than nominees – remember that 'Mujercitas' by Greta Gerwig competes for Best Film-, in Spanish cinema The options were very limited.

In 2019, a total of 218 movies, of which only 23 have been run by women; 26 if we count the co-directed with men. This represents a miserable 10% and a considerable decrease of 10% compared to 2018. On the other hand, of these 26 films, only 2 are among the 20 highest grossing films of the year ('Under the same roof' by Juana Macías and ' People coming and bah 'by Patricia Font).

More data: only 6 have raised more than 100,000 euros at the box office ('The daughter of a thief' by Belén Funes and 'Vivir twice' by María Ripoll, among them). The rest have been relegated to mere anecdote. Why do these movies raise? Have lower budgets and in general distributors and exhibitors bet less on them. And if they don't raise, they don't happen. And so on to infinity.

Lucia Alemany in the filming of 'The Innocence'

So, Where are the directors in the Goya 2020? They are not because, basically, there is hardly any. Of the 39 nominated filmmakers to a Goya this year, only 8 are women and only one opts for her work as a filmmaker: Bethlehem Funes for 'The daughter of a thief' in Novel Direction.

Three opt for the short film categories, two opt for the Best Documentary Feature and the last two are the French Céline Sciamma ('Portrait of a woman on fire') and the Costa Rican Antonella Sudasassi ('The awakening of ants'), candidates in the categories of Best European and Latin American Film, respectively.

And, by analyzing the cinema directed by women in 2019 we run into two very good raw operas – the aforementioned Funes tape and 'The innocence' of Lucía Alemany – which some will consider too weak for the big leagues; Commercially-aspirated films – received with pattern – and, finally, movies too indies and the documentaries that, unfortunately, we know hardly interest anyone.

In 2020 the new films of Icíar Bollaín or Grace Querejeta, regulars of the Goya and the new works of Laura Mañá or Neus Ballús. Carla Simon He will shoot his second feature film after the fantastic 'Summer 1993' and we hope to see it at the end of the year or at one of the great festivals of 2021. And we will receive new raw operas such as those of Pilar Palomero with 'Girls', Clara Roquet with 'Freedom' or Paula Cons and his 'Santa Isabel'. We hope to see many of them in the Goya 2021.

This year's absences in the Goya

'Els dies que vindran'

But as every year there are always absences in the Goya. And this year, apart from the absence of directors in Best Film and Best Direction, the great forgotten is 'The days to come' ('Els dies que vindran'), the third feature film of Carlos Marques-Marcet and winner of the last edition of the Malaga Festival. Intimate, simple and so natural that excites, the ribbon Marques-Marcet he has not got it no nomination to the Goya.

Without going any further, since passing through Malaga, we all assumed that its protagonist, María Rodríguez would be the winner of Goya for Best Actress Revelation. The actress lived her pregnancy while her character during the filming of the film and offers one of the best and bravest interpretations of the year. Surprisingly, and despite her interpretative award in Malaga and recently at the Gaudí Awards, the actress is not even a candidate.

'The Virgin of August'

Another of those little jewels that Spanish cinema gave us in 2019 and that has not obtained any recognition in the Goya is 'La virgen de Agosto' de Jonah Trueba. The sixth feature film of the Madrid director premiered at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival where he won the FIPRESCI Prize and a Special Mention from the Official Section.

The work of Itsaso Arana, its protagonist, and of Vito SanzThey could well have been recognized with a nomination, as well as their delicate script, which uses simplicity to talk about the identity crisis of a young woman in full festivities of the hot Madrid summer.

This will be the 34th gala

The gala will be long. As usual. And that is something that even if they want to avoid it and have it programmed not to lengthen more than normal, they will NEVER get it. Nor making open-easy envelopes like this year. The question is how to get the 4 hours duration that can last the ceremony be enjoyable, fun and exciting. That is: suitable as a television program and suitable for all audiences beyond the four cinephile freaks.

Goya 2018

This year, the ceremony features again Silvia Abril and Andreu Buenafuete as masters of ceremonies, who write the script and produce with their production company el terrat, after the good results of the last edition. His interventions were fun and scarce and except for some setback – the Broncano and Berto Romero moment – the gala was quite acceptable.

This year the Academy has a great challenge: to face a space like the Martín Carpero de Málaga Sports Palace, where it has been working for more than a week to adapt the giant space to something a little smaller and in the form of conventional theater. Although April joked at the press conference that he is already exercising for prepare to tour the stage and the stands of space.

April and Buenafuente have stated that there will be no political demands on your part since the Goya is a "very visual entertainment show" and that "They will not give too much to anyone, although whoever wants to go up to claim can do it". And it will be a great opportunity: the President of the Government has confirmed his attendance, Pedro Sanchez; the Minister of Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes; the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón; the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno; and the leader of Citizens, Inés Arrimadas, among others.

But, and will there be musical performances? Next year we broke all the schemes with the incredible performance of Rosalia and this year it seems that they will surprise us again. Mariano Barroso has confirmed the performance of 'A Chorus Line', an excerpt from the musical that interprets and produces the very same Antonio Banderas in his newly opened Teatro del Soho in Malaga, and promises to live up to it.

'A Chorus Line'

Along with the performance of the company of 'A Chorus Line', the singer of Estepona will also perform, Ana Mena; the British pianist and singer Jamie Cullum and what will be the most exciting performance of the night: that of Celia Flores -daughter of Pepa Flores- and Amaia, that will honor the unrepeatable artist from Malaga singing several of his songs.

Goya 2020: the pool

And now, and as it is one of the things that amuse me most about this whole issue of Goya Awards, I leave you with my pool. You can check the full list of nominees, while I tell you who will win and who should win:

You will win and you should win 'Pain and Glory'

He will win and Pedro Almodóvar should win by 'Pain and Glory'

Aritz Moreno will win by 'Advantages of traveling by train'. Belén Funes should win by 'The daughter of a thief'

You will win and Antonio Banderas should win by 'Pain and Glory'

Marta Nieto will win by 'Mother'. I should win Belén Cuesta by 'The infinite trench'

Asier Etxeandia will win by 'Pain and glory'. Leonardo Sbaraglia should win by 'Pain and Glory'

Will win and should win Julieta Serrano by 'Pain and Glory'

Enric Auquer will win by 'Who kills iron'. Nacho Sánchez should win by 'Seventeen'

Best Revelation Actress:

Benedicta Sánchez will win by 'Or that burns'. Carmen Arrufat should win by 'The innocence'

You will win and you should win 'The infinite trench'

Is going to win 'Outdoor'. I should win 'Buñuel in the turtle labyrinth'

Best photography direction:

You will win and you should win 'What burns'

Is going to win 'Pain and Glory'. I should win 'The infinite trench'

Best artistic direction:

You will win and you should win 'While the war lasts'

Best costume design:

You will win and you should win 'While the war lasts'

Best makeup and hairdresser:

You will win and you should win 'While the war lasts'

Best production direction:

You will win and you should win 'While the war lasts'

Best special effects:

You will win and you should win 'The hole'

You will win and you should win 'The infinite trench'

You will win and you should win 'Pain and Glory'

You will win and you should win 'Outdoor'

Best documentary film:

You will win and you should win 'Ara Malikian, a life between the ropes'

Best animated movie:

You will win and you should win 'Bueñuel in the labyrinth of turtles'

You will win and you should win 'Portrait of a woman on fire'

Best Latin American film:

Is going to win 'The odyssey of the giles'. I should win 'Monkeys'

What are your forecasts for the Goya Awards gala?