The Favorites of Midas Review: the new Spanish thriller miniseries Netflix

The streaming platform Netflix, also thanks to the success of numerous Iberian series, above all the Casa di Carta, offers us a new Spanish show, based on the story The Minions of Midas by Jack London, in which we will see the protagonist Victor Genovés, played by Luis Tosar (actor that the general public will probably remember for his performance in the film Cell 211) in the role of a prominent businessman struggling with blackmail.

The work, consisting of six episodes lasting about 50 minutes, is one of the first Netflix novelties of November and manages to entertain not only thanks to a narrative intertwining capable of ranging with ease from the dramatic to the thriller, but also for the strong connection with our topicality.

A dangerous request

In contemporary Madrid, a well-to-do businessman at the head of a news organization receives from what appears to be a sect of sorts – the title’s Favorites of Midas – a letter asking them to make a massive deposit of money into their accounts (€ 50 million) to prevent some civilian victims from being eliminated without notice in the event of non-payment. The protagonist of the events, a certain Victor Genovés, at first reluctant to take the particular threat seriously, soon realizes that he is facing implacable opponents and therefore mobilizes the police in an attempt to try to stop the ruthless, as powerful group acting in the shadow. The first merit of the series is to be able to narrate the present without hiding behind an accommodating do-goodness, showing a Madrid in turmoil due to the various popular uprisings, arising from a widespread discontent with the political class, which will immediately give the idea of ​​a civil society ready to explode at any moment.

In this climate of growing tension, Victor will find himself managing a situation that is far from simple, given that shortly thereafter the stakes will get higher and higher and the presumed sect will assume the characteristics of a real terrorist group dedicated to destabilizing society with every means at its disposal. The Favorites of Midas, always careful in communicating their real intentions to the protagonist, will not hesitate to make him feel involved in their crimes, placing him from time to time the numerous ultimatums which he will necessarily have to take on. From the beginning, in fact, the group has set itself the goal of eliminating any person, on a regular basis, until he receives the immense sum of money requested.

The work thus stages a desperate struggle against time to try to stop a seemingly implacable group, eager to carry out their occult plans without ever showing themselves in the first person. The series, consciously choosing to focus on a slow and reasoned rhythm, still manages to entertain for its entire duration thanks to a well-thought-out construction of tension, which will not only see the protagonist, but also all the supporting actors present, intent on coming to terms with what will actually take the form of an unsolvable enigma.

Good characterization of all the characters, since in the course of the work we will have the opportunity to deepen the psychology of many of them, starting with Victor and his paranoia, up to his numerous colleagues, often simply unable to have a clear overview of everything. Among the defects that we would like to point out we can however indicate a certain basic repetition of some passages, such as the voiceover that describes the messages of the sect, which will always and in any case conclude by stating the name of the same.

Endless escalation

The narrative satisfies not only for the good management of the thriller component, but also for a propensity to show the numerous dynamics involved in the direction of a newspaper. Victor Genovés, in fact, in addition to managing the thorny issue of The Favorites of Midas, will also have to deal with his business partners, that sometimes they will aim to oust him from the activity he is in charge of in order to gain full control. The secret society that targeted him will not give him a moment’s respite, however, leading him to doubt everything and everyone, without ever having any firm point on who or what the real threat to face is.

The major strength of the series created by Mateo Gil and Miguel Barros actually lies in the construction of a criminal group structured as an ethereal and intangible organization, which from the very first minute will surprise viewers with the virtually incalculable firepower they can rely on, making their murders indistinguishable from tragic daily fatalities.

Facing the unknown in complete solitude it will thus become one of the predominant themes of the entire work, given that Victor, despite being animated by an enviable professional ethic, will find himself managing most of all the most difficult solutions by himself, sometimes not knowing how to move. Emblematic from this point of view are the numerous sequences in which we will see him silently observe the environment that surrounds him, as well as his city, from large windows, almost to testify to the enormous weight that the protagonist will have to carry right from the start on his shoulders, where any wrong decision could actually lead to the death of an innocent.

The work is also solid from a technical point of view, through a direction functional to the type of story told, capable of also focusing on slow and reasoned camera movements rather than on the frenzy of action, while retaining a very impactful photograph from a visual point of view, especially in the interior sequences. The way in which the most violent sequences were handled was also very good, never aiming for a splatter cut but still showing blood when necessary, returning a good degree of physicality during the most agitated moments, albeit minimally present in the work.