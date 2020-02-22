The father of the Xbox apologizes to Bill Gates for the Japanese advertisement for the hamburger

Share it:

From the pages of his Twitter profile, the father of Xbox Seamus Blackley wanted to publicly apologize to Bill Gates for the bizarre Japanese advertisement promoting the first Microsoft console with an image of the founder of the house of Redmond while holding a controller and a hamburger.

The American designer and designer has rethought his commitment to the promotion and development of the Microsoft console and has returned with his mind to the "fool" of the now historic Japanese advertisement that anticipated the arrival in the Rising Sun of the new stars and stripes videogame system (hence the presence of the "USA symbol" gods fast food represented by the hamburger).

In telling what happened, Blackley explains that "I never apologized properly to Bill Gates for that advertisement. Bill I'm sorry. I know those weren't your hands. I know you didn't want to do it. I'm really sorry.". At the time of writing, the response of the American tycoon and philanthropist has not yet arrived: on the other hand, the apology of the former Microsoft executive was taken as an excuse by the community to publish joking comments and support messages for the work done, especially as regards the review of the Xbox controller immortalized in the poster charged with Bill Gates (but not with his hands!).

To those who follow us, we remember that 19 years have passed since the console reveal which sanctioned Microsoft's entry into the video game industry: on these pages you will find the movie in which Bill Gates and The Rock present Xbox at CES 2001.