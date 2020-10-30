the fate of the hero of The Walking Dead, compared to the comic

One of the most loved (and discussed) series of recent years, The Walking Dead, is coming to an end. In fact, the eleventh season will be the last, the curtain on the zombie series AMC with protagonist Rick Grimes is about to drop.

Rick Grimes he was in fact the protagonist of this show until the ninth season, When a mysterious helicopter took him away to an unknown destination. As we all know, the series is taken from the comic of the same name written by Robert Kirkman and the Rick Grimes of comics it’s not exactly the same we have seen on the small screen starring Andrew Lincoln. In fact, there are some differences between the series and the comic, many of which concern the fate of the various characters.

One of the biggest differences concerns the right hand of our hero, in the comic in fact Rick loses limb because of the Governor in an attempt to extort the coordinates of the prison in which the survivors have taken refuge. In the series instead Rick it’s all whole and the fate of losing a limb was reserved for Aaron.

There are differences in the family unit Rick from the series to the comics, especially regarding the number of children who have always been his only reason for living on the show.

The first concerns little Judith, which is covering an increasingly important role in the series, but who died as a baby in his mother’s arms Lory in the comic. His survival in the series is definitely a motivation for the group to keep fighting for the sake of his future.

While Rick Grimes Jr., nicknamed R.J., is born from the love between Rick and Michonne in the series, it does not exist in the comics because the two are not never loved. Also, Rick is unaware of his birth because he disappeared long before he was born.

The fate of Carl in the comic is very different than the fate of the television counterpart, in fact Carl (Chandler Riggs) died in the final midseason of season eight of the show due to a bite from a gorgeous zombie many fans while the Carl comics is alive and well, he became a role model for the community, got married and had a daughter.

There are also differences in the friendships of our protagonist, for example in comics, Morgan is dead and been missing for years now. Rick had a good relationship with him, but nothing as important as we see in the show with their different ideologies but still respecting each other. In the TV version Rick had in Daryl a best friend, a right arm, an almost fraternal relationship while in the comic version Daryl does not exist and Rick was much more alone.

An element never underestimated by Robert Kirkman it’s surely the love, in a now destroyed and frightening way, where every moment it could be the last, the protagonists remain human and they fall in love trying to hold on to that feeling for stay alive.

Rick Grimes in comics he lives a passionate love story with Andrea, who did not die as she does in the third season, even getting married.

While in the show the love between the sheriff and the swordswoman is born Michonne and they will also have a child together (Rick Junior).

The biggest difference however remains undoubtedly Rick Grimes’s exit from the series, which was the personal choice of Andrew Lincoln who wanted to spend more time with his family. The fate of our hero who disappeared on a helicopter is now a real mystery and AMC intends to reveal it to us with a highly anticipated film trilogy soon to be released.

Instead a sad fate is fulfilled for Rick in the comic, after fighting any threat, from the Saviors to the Whisperers, and becoming the leader of a huge community of survivors, our hero is killed by Sebastian Milton, a member of the Commonwealth, a community network that has advanced equipment and nearly fifty thousand survivors living in different settlements.

Our hero he never gave up fighting anything to stay alive and protect his children and his community. Maybe the Rick on television could survive events and have a different ending as a sign of hope.

The processing of Rick Grimes’s films proceeds and the producer Scott Gimple revealed that the films will also arrive in theaters.