 The fate of Green Arrow and the Canaries will be revealed in May

The other day there was some confusion about the spin-off series destination “Green Arrow and the Canaries”, that new project of The CW that would come to take witness of what was "Arrow", after the final final of the series with its eighth season.

In pursuit of paving the truck, the penultimate episode of the season was really a pilot chapter of that series, starring Black Canary, Black Siren and Mia Queen. Since that episode was broadcast, which had a normal audience and only slightly higher than what the season marked on average, nothing more has been known.

The statements of the other day of the showrunner of the "Arrow"Beth Schwartz, denying that this series had already received a green light, already pointed out that it would be necessary to wait a few months to know what would happen to the project. Now Marc Guggenheim, producer and creator of the series "Arrow", insists that until May we will not know anything when a fan asks if there are news about the series and if the chain has commissioned the series.

We'll hear something in May, ”he says next to the emoji with fingers crossed in clear indication that he hopes there is luck.