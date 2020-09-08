The fantastic story, virtual reunion for the cast who will read the screenplay

Share it:

He cast from The fantastic story will virtually reunite for a reading of the 1987 cult script directed by Rob Reiner. The reunion will act as a virtual fundraiser for the Democratic Party in Wisconsin. According to reports Deadline, the event, which will be attended by several members of the cast, will take place on 13 September.

Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Billy Crystal will participate, along with director Rob Reiner and moderator Patton Oswalt, in the Q&A. The live streaming event will be held at 4.00 pm in the US.

As anticipated, the reunion of the cast of The Fantastic Story was also organized to raise funds for the democratic electoral campaign and participation is closely linked to a registration and a donation.

The Democratic Party is also promoting the event through digital ads and social media. Wisconsin is one of three traditionally Democratic states that Donald Trump conquered in 2016. Joe Biden and the current president of the United States of America visited Kenosha just this week.

Cary Elwes said:“I think most people are aware that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as president of representing and defending all Americans. He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and is responsible for the devastating chaos as a result. , of the violence and economic collapse we are experiencing. […] I am thrilled to be a part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Fantastic Story […]”.

Fantastic story tells the events of Princess Bottondoro (Robin Wright) and his beloved Westley (Cary Elwes) and the vicissitudes that first divided and then reunited them.

