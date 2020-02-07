The fantastic ONE PIECE spot drags Marineford into a new battlefield

Share it:

Hungry Days has marked an important collaboration with ONE PIECE in the past few months. The spots produced to promote the company's instant ramen have conquered a large audience thanks to the high-level animations and the particular style that has catapulted the Straw Hat pirates in a school setting.

Anticipated already in recent days, a new ONE PIECE x Hungry Days spot. This time the characters present will be Ace and Whitebeard in a video that once again promises to make fans of the popular Eiichiro Oda manga move. Above you can see the advertising video of ONE PIECE, lasting thirty seconds.

One of the classic school sports festivals in Japan begins, with the battle on horseback that we have also been able to see in other manga such as My Hero Academia. On the one hand there is the alliance of pirates led by Whitebeard, on the other the Akainu Marine Coalition. The mustachioed pirate with his team immediately launches into the battle, facing Aokiji who gives vent to his power.

One after the other there are many characters that we met or reviewed during the Battle of Marineford. One of the most touching scenes is that of Akainu who manages to get a desperate Ace off the horse. In the end instead we see Whitebeard who finds himself in front of unexpected enemies: Blackbeard and his crew. Luffy tries to quell the riots with a portion of Nissin ramen.

Did you like this ONE PIECE spot?