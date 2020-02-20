 The Fantastic Four, no. fifteen

Share it:

Recently, the Fantastic Four again had their little moment of peace and They were at the opening of the museum where his Marvel-1 would look, the ship with which they traveled to space for the first time and acquired their powers. While some would feel nostalgic and remember everything they had to do to be part of the team, another could only regret being remembered for crashing it. After an inspiring morning, Reed would decide to retake the project and create the Marvel-2 with Johnny Storm without power. Although the proposal was shocked by others, everyone agreed to return to space as in the original mission. In this issue the Fantastic Four will meet the Incomparables of Chapytel and will have to deal with a world they don't know. On the other hand, in the series of invisible woman, Sue Storm will follow the track she got in Madripur and that will take her to Colleen Trintreach.

The story would start giving prominence to the incomparable ones of city Chapytel and how the small groups of the team solve the different problems of the city until they are called by Veedor for a threat he feared and the prophecy of the four. Instantly, the Incomparables demolished the ship and ended the Fantastic Four, leaving Johnny unconscious, sending Ben unconscious to an alley in the city and both Reed and Sue for the drag. Fortunately, Reed managed to start his universal translator, but he wasn't sure what was going to happen..

In the plot of The Invisible Woman, Sue Storm visited Colleen Trintreach but, while defending himself against bullies, he discovered that it was not what he intended to be, although it was got a clue that would take her to Rome. There, Sue would use a new variant of her powers to reach her goal, but she would not imagine all the fabric she would discover shortly.

In general, we are facing a pretty good staple compilation that introduces interesting and striking concepts for our heroes, even though they are not the main protagonists, and for the young Sue Storm alone. Although objectively it feels somewhat introductory, I think that in this case it is totally necessary to put in order the Fantastic Four on a planet that they do not know and that they affected -Important to read the summary of the beginning of the comic, there are important details! – and, also, to present the Incomparables in such a way that they are characters that matter to us and are not like the Fantastix that end up deflating and disappearing from the minds of many.

As for the characters, the Incomparable ones inevitably remind us of other Slott variants of the Fantastic 4, like the Fantastix, but this time made in a really attractive way and with real potential. Separately, Slott gives us small samples of the personality of each one, being Heaven the most noble, Kor and Kaylo a totally inseparable and strong couple, Citadel and Handgun as a kind of leaders while Elementa and Belter are the comic part of the group. Because our heroes can hardly speak in an understandable way, little can we talk about them until they get it, but Reed tries to be the most conciliatory that he can as soon as they are brought before Veedor, avoiding any word or act that suggests a threat and asking them to return them to Ben. For its part, Johnny has a very funny part at the end of the number unable to believe the words of Heaven while, unfortunately, the poor thing, the only thing he receives are threats of death in an alley for what seems to be monsters. On Sue in Invisible Woman, here demonstrates a great intelligence to sneak in and stay safe from any threat, which has come to amaze me, especially at the time I refer to his daughter Valeria.

About the rhythm, Dan Slott keeps a balanced time but with good looks at the action and the speed to give intensity to the story. On the other hand, MArk Waid opts for the opposite side and gives a calm rhythm typical of spy movies when they are trying to find out something without being discovered, although little by little it gives dye to the action.

On an artistic level, Paco Medina leaves us a pretty well drawn number with a touch of well-made and differentiated space world. On the other hand, it also leaves us some other really fun and good pages visually. However, Mattia de Iulis continues to give us a drawing with a pretty beautiful hyperrealist touch that I can hardly fault, since it unfolds with a rather exquisite grace. I wish we had this hard cover solo adventure to enjoy it in better quality.

In short, I consider that we are facing a fantastic number and very good at different levels, both for Slott's ideas with the Fantastic Four and those of Mark Waid with Sue in Invible Woman. Without a doubt, this comic It gives many reasons for the reader to want to continue and continue to see where this adventure will lead called "Point of Origin."

You can acquire “Fantastic Four, no. fifteen" here.