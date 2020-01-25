 The Fantastic Four, No. 14

Share it:

The First Marvel Family since its inception He has always enjoyed traveling to the stars and beyond, to the ends of the universe. Since they acquired their powers on their first flight, their adventures did not cease there, but the Fantastic Four took great speed and saw what many could not even imagine with their eyes. Now, after some adventures, Ben and Alicia's wedding, and the fight against Hulk, it's time for something new. In this issue we will see The Fantastic Four open a new exhibition of their first trip and reason about what they should do from now that they have touched nostalgia. Also, in the Invisible Woman miniseries, we will see Sue and Natasha collaborate to get more information about Aidan in Madripur.

The story would begin with the Fantastic Four cutting the opening loop of the Marvel-1 exhibition while Ben laments being the one who crashed him. Shortly after, Johnny would remember everything that worked to be a support astronaut to be able to accompany Reed and face the former members who were going to pilot the Marvel-1. After, Reed would decide to retake a great idea of ​​the past and improve it in the old way with the help of Johnny to make a new trip, but maybe not everyone is happy with the idea. On the other hand, in the number of Invisible Woman, Sue and Natasha enter the Madripur bar and try to obtain information by betting drinking, but after winning they saw that everything was a trap. Now, when they were going to get the information out, they lost the subject and followed the murderer, but in the end Sue would have a discovery that would leave her surprised by following Aidan's lead.

In general we are facing a story arc beginning that is gradually generated by hitting the nostalgia of both the characters and the reader and that not only makes you enjoy all the comics in yourself, but also invites you to accompany the characters in the adventures and feel as if you were one of his crew. On the other hand, the second part plays more with mystery and tension, but it feels like a transition number needed to take the next step so Sue can have more options to locate Aidan safely. Now, speaking of certain parts of the plot, I really liked how Dan Slott has played with the nostalgia of Marvel-1 and the humor they have used towards the middle and the end of the number. About Sue's series, it's great how he uses his head in a seemingly impossible situation to win.

As for the characters, Reed is the tireless thinker who continues to have new ideas and reflect on the past and how to improve everything Even when he is enjoying parties or when it is time to sleep, which makes him an inevitable genius. However, what honors him this time is how he wanted to build his new invention with his partner. Johnny Storm makes it clear that since he was a child he hasn't been just a funny guy, but it has a determination of steel that very few have and that is to be admired. On the other hand, Ben is out of the heart to be the guardian of the family and, although he is tired of travel and problems, he knows that he is one of his best friends and a great protector, the best they could have, although sometimes he has regrets or his heart hurts for remembering the past. By last, Sue blends very well with Reed and endures her eccentricities very well to the point of loving them for being unique, being what they define. Also, talking about her on her solo adventures, Sue proves that it can function as well as anyone and that no one should underestimate it Or I would be making a serious mistake.

On rhythm, both numbers collected take their time to move the plot, being the first one to motivate the characters gradually towards their new destiny while the second is to play with the suspense, the mystery that surrounds Madripur and that any movement falsely spoil Sue's mission.

On an artistic level, Paco Medina gives us a very stable drawing of the Fantastic Four with good times both in individual pages and in impressive splash pages where we see the Marvel-1. In addition, his “comiquero” style feels great to the First Marvel Family, giving designs that work very well both in remote planes and in close-ups where Paco Medina strives to give them a more detailed touch. For another thief, Mattia de Iulis continues to leave us delighted by his drawing for the realism he manages to acquire and that it impacts several vignettes, although I sometimes feel that there are certain static parts when they shouldn't.

In short, I consider that we are facing a great number and that offers a new starting point for those lagging fans who want to join to read stories of the First Marvel Family, because from here we will enter into a totally interesting adventure, with a certain nostalgic air of their first adventures. Also, the story of Invisible Woman is worth checking out.

You can acquire “Fantastic Four, no. 14 ” here.