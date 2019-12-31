 The Fantastic Four, no. 13

Share it:

With a well-deserved vacation after all the adventures they had lived in recent months, Bin and Alicia walk quietly on the beach before her watch changes to her human form. Without waiting for it and fallen as if it were thunder, the Hulk Immortal appeared to want to kill The Thing and Ben Grimm had to defend everything he could and a small paragraph would reveal to the reader that Alice's father would be controlling the Hulk through a puppet. In this issue we will see how Ben Grimm endures the last blows of Hulk while his time is running out. Then, on the other hand, we will have the first issue of a solo adventure of the Invisible Woman in which she will be desperate to rescue her old friend Aidan before they kill her.

The history of this number would begin with Bin Grimm having a really bad time in his fight against Hulk, but realizing that he is being controlled by the Puppet Master from his jail. After Alicia saves some people trapped under rocks, she encourages Ben Grimm to try to hit the giant emerald once again with all its potential and, in the end, leaves him unconscious, but eventually leaves him sequels. Nevertheless, the puppet master would not have a good destiny. The story of the first issue of the Invisible Woman would reveal to us that Sue occasionally worked with Aidan for the CIA and that, currently, his partner has been caught. After meeting in secret with the agency, she decides to go to rescue her partner from Moravia, so she takes a flight with the help of Nick Furia Jr, but her first destination would be another.

Usually, Speaking of the Fantastic Four comic, we are facing a pretty popcorn comic and that little or nothing has to offer us more than the fun of watching two titans fight. Nevertheless, The best of this comic would come with the incorporation of the miniseries "The Invisible Woman" whose plot, background, dynamics and others makes this comic reach a much higher quality level -and that only offers us a beginning of an adventure that is about to explode-. Personally, I think Dan Slott does very well by giving us family stories, but he should have more ambition and, as it seems in advance, next month we will have a somewhat more ambitious story from the screenwriter. Now, with Mark Waid's entry into this comic as a compilation, it will be interesting to analyze them.

As for the characters, here The Thing proves to be a character of iron values ​​that does not give up before anything and that endures a fight until its very end. In itself, he is a great character, but it is a shame to see him fight until the last minutes in such a sorry state. In this case we discover that the Hulk Immortal is controlled by the Puppet Master, so here it has no personality beyond that of wanting to crush the Thing under any circumstance, which is a shame, although the epilogue does it justice. Entering the miniseries, Sue shows that she can lead another life apart from the one she already has with her family where she can be independent and help others with her knowledge and skills.. However, she is a tough woman, because she does not allow her to be left on land when a friend is in danger, so she is capable of everything to help her friends. We know little more about Aidan than a few more pages that he is a character who worked for the CIA and got along very well with Sue, which we hope will expand with the next issues.

On rhythm, Dan Slott does not slow down at any time, giving the feeling of wanting to give a cinema-like popcorn experience; while Mark Waid is more balanced and knows how to play better with the times, letting it be the characters who take him naturally.

On an artistic level, Sean Izaakse The fight between Hulk and La Cosa is not bad at all and even at times it is usually very detailed and visceral, but it would have been better to have a little more clarity in his drawing. On the other hand, Mattia de Iulis She is a great artist with a realistic approach that falls in love just by seeing the first pages. These touches may not work with many characters, but with Sue Storm and its raised story, it is perfect.

I definitely consider that we are facing a comic with a satisfactory first part -The Fantastic 4- that will simply delight fans for the fight of the two Titans, while the second part is what makes the difference and makes us face a brilliant comic thanks to the inclusion of the Invisible Woman miniseries.

You can acquire “Fantastic Four, no. 13 ” here.