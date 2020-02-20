 The Fantastic Four DLC for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 will arrive in March

Share it:

Nintendo America announces the date of the third DLC pack for the video game “Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3”. We already knew that the planned spring pack would be dedicated to Fantastic four, and now we know that it will be in March when players can enjoy the Fantastic Family in the exclusive Nintendo Switch video game.

“Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom” will arrive at the console from March 26th. This additional content will add Reed Richards / Fantastic Mister, Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm / Human Torch and Ben Grimm / The Thing as playable heroes. In addition, he will face his iconic nemesis, Doctor Doom.

Before these, remember that several X-Men characters arrived at the game at the end of last year with the DLC “Rise of the Phoenix”. Prior to that, Blade, Punisher, Morbius and Moon Knight were the first to join the DLC “Marvel Knights Curse of the Vampire”.

Nintendo has not revealed whether it will make more content for Ultimate Alliance 3 after this third pack, but it is rumored that there is more on the way and next June's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) may be the stage in which it is announced.