The Fantastic Beasts Zodiac: Which Character Does Your Sign Match?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have given you the Spiderverse Zodiac; we gave you the X-Men zodiac; we also gave you those of the characters of Leonardo DiCaprio and Harrison Ford; now it's time for an even more magical horoscope: Fantastic Beasts.

While we are anxiously awaiting the production of Fantastic Beasts 3 to restart (the latest news we have about it came Dan Fogler, who was crossing his fingers for the end of summer), nothing stops us from taking a trip among the stars, at least in figurative sense, and try to understand which character of the saga could be associated with our zodiac sign.

With the help of Screen Rant colleagues, who created the matches, let's see which character happened to us. We know you all want Pickett, come on. And no, the Snaso is not there … Unfortunately!

Aries – Grindelwald (Colin Farrell / Johnny Depp / Jamie Campbell Bower)

Taurus – Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner)

Gemini – Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz)

Cancer – Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol)

Lion – Albus silente (Jude Law / Toby Regbo)

Virgo – Nagini (Claudia Kim)

Weight scale – Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler)

Scorpio – Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller)

Sagittarius – Tina Goldstein (Katherine Watherstone)

Aquarium – Nicholas Flamel (Brontis Jodorowsky)

Fishes – Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne)

And to you, which character came out? And if you don't agree, which one, instead, would you have preferred to come out? Let us know in the comments.