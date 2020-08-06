Entertainment

The Fantastic 4, on sale on Ebay the original head of the Thing!

August 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
It appeared for sale on Ebay original head of the Thing used during filming de The fantastic Four, the first film dedicated to the Marvel family of characters directed in 2005 by Tim Story.

The prop is offered at a price of 6,399 Canadian dollars (approximately 4,787 American dollars) and comes from a user based in Canada who, as Comicbook.com points out, sells various objects related to geek culture online as an edition steelbook limited and statues dedicated to characters of the cinecomics.

The production of the first chapter and de The Fantastic 4 and Silver Surfer took place in Vancouver, in British Columbia, and therefore the seller may have obtained them from someone from the place who participated in the making of the films.

After the disastrous Fantastic 4 – Fantastic 4, the iconic Marvel comic characters are finally ready to make their own debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe branded Disney, which has regained their rights thanks to the acquisition of 20th Century Fox. The arrival of the Fantastic 4 in the MCU, we remember it, was officially announced by Kevin Feige during Comic-Con 2019. Are you curious to see the characters on the big screen again? Let us know in the comments.

READ:  Here Comes The Flood, Jason Bateman in talks to direct the original Netflix movie

For further information, we refer you to what we believe did not work The Fantastic 4.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

