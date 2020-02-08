The famous zap of Laura G to Martha Guzmán that caused the dismissal of both (VIDEO)

Share it:

The program's host Let the joy come, Laura G He finally talked about the controversial lawsuit that he had with Martha Guzman, when both were part of the news First News of Televisa.

For several years, Laura G It was one of the most popular conductors of the San Angela TVl, and recently joined the ranks of Aztec TV, where he currently leads the morning program.

Although they were generally in different spaces, Laura G he confessed that he never got along with Martha Guzman.

“When I entered the news, I was not the favorite person, that position had great friends of her like Joanna Vegabiestro, Alma Saint Martin, so they took Alma's place to enter us. We never got along, I had a hard time writing and they were in the forum and this is happening nowhere, ”said the 34-year-old.

Then, Laura G he told how the controversial happened zape, that weeks later, it cost them the exit of news.

“I hug her, unintentionally hit her, I give her the famous zape and there she stayed, three weeks later they tell me that there is a demand in human resources (…) Then an attack of dimes and media leaders began until they decided we had to go out I remember very well when they told us ‘they have to leave because it is a news program, there can be no such scandals,” he said.

