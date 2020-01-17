Entertainment

The famous voice actor Kaji Yuki (Eren) is ready to play the main character of MAO

January 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2019 was marked by the welcome return of a much loved sensei in the international comics scene, the talented Rumiko Takahashi, creator of masterpieces of the caliber of Inuyasha and Ranma. Currently, the author is working on a new work, MAO, who could soon enjoy an animated series.

Takahashi's new series has propelled us into a fantasy world, a halfway between the mystery and fantasy genre. Nanako's story changed suddenly after his meeting with Mao in what appears to be another dimension, it is enjoying moderate success at home, thanks above all to the popularity of the mangaka.

In this regard, recently, the famous voice actor of Eren from The Attack of the GiantsKaji Yuki participated in an interview in which he expressed his deepest passion for Takahashi sensei. In particular, in his recent work, MAO, and he certainly wouldn't mind participating in a future transposition of the manga of the same name. Who knows, moreover, that his statements do not herald an announcement of the anime in the near future, although the times are not yet ripe.

Anyway, if ever Kaji Yuki should he find himself taking the reins of the protagonist, he can only make fans happy thanks to his talent and his unmistakable voice. And would you like to see an anime from MAO instead? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

