The famous "tiger shoot" by Holly & Benji in an action figure worth over 600 euros

February 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Today again, Captain Tsubasa, more commonly known as Holly & Benji, is a series that continues to involve numerous fans from all over the world. Yoichi Takashi's famous masterpiece, however, is about to be enriched with a splendid new action figure dedicated to Kojiro Hyuga.

How can we forget those endless races on the playing field, long entire bets, those powerful shots that, at times, even managed to break through the net in a riot of power. Holly & Benji is still a beloved series all over the world, to the point of being recently re-proposed on Italia 1.

In honor of this popularity recently Tsume Art wanted to dedicate an epic limited edition action figure to the famous franchise. The model in question, with dimensions of 32 x 44 x 41 (in cm), is made entirely of resin, LED and PVC, and will be available from the first half of 2021 toimportant figure of about 629 euros, to which are added any shipping costs. Obviously, the subject depicted could only be Kojiro Hyuga, most commonly appreciated by the name of Mark Lenders, intent on unleashing its trump card, the deadly "shot of the tiger".

In this regard, we remind you that Captain Tsubasa's Review is available on our pages. And you, instead, what do you think of this action figure made by Tsume Art that you can admire through the gallery of images attached at the bottom of the news? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

