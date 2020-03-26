The famous Naruto Run meme also appeared in the latest episode of Pokémon

Share it:

There is little to do, sometimes it takes very little to slowly but surely transform an innocent scene, perhaps proposed in a manga or anime, into an endless smash, capable of remaining imprinted in the minds of a vast audience for the time immemorial, and this is the epic of Naruto he knows it very well.

In fact, hardly anyone could have imagined that the characteristic "style" of running used by the ninja present in the work – and by Naruto himself – would have been so successful, in fact somehow becoming an integral part of the vast culture of the nerd world. With a position on the edge of the unnatural accompanied by the arms stretched towards the opposite direction in which you are running, the so-called Naruto run has become in a few weeks a meme of simply unimaginable proportions that after years and years, is even more alive than ever.

Just to give you an idea of ​​what we are talking about, you just need to know that the famous move was also shown during the last episode of the Pokémon series. Going into more detail, in fact, during the episode it is possible to notice a particular scene – viewable at the bottom of the news – during which Go's Raboot is intent on running with a pose essentially identical to that seen in Naruto, a small reference that fans have widely appreciated.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the preview for the next episode of the Pokémon series has recently been published. In addition, the new episode of Pokémon Twilight Wings was recently released.