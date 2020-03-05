Entertainment

         'The famous invasion of bears in Sicily': the producer Prima Linea closes after the box office failure

March 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
Bad news for animation movie lovers: Prima Linea Productions, the French company behind titles like 'Fear (s) of the Dark' or the recent 'The famous invasion of bears in Sicily' has been forced to close.

The reason for his disappearance is the poor performance at the box office of 'The famous invasion of bears in Sicily', since the first feature film directed by Lorenzo Mattotti It cost 11 million euros that he has not been able to recover during his time in theaters. In fact, it does not even add 400,000 spectators among all the countries in which it has been released.


It is not the end for the creators of the producer

Founded in 1995 by Valérie Schermann and Christophe Jankovic, the company also known is for having taken care of the animation work in 'The Red Turtle', a title led, yes, by Ghibli and Wild Bunch.

It is seen that Schermann and Jankovic were already seeing this possibility coming, since in 2015 they decided to found 3.0 Studio, a separate company that dealt with the animation part of Prima Linea. Among his upcoming projects is the first animated film by Michel Hazanavicius, Oscar-winning director for 'The Artist'.

Despite this, Schermann He is not very optimistic about the future of French animation, thus expressing with Le Film français:

As I explained to the judge, there comes a point where it is no longer possible to move on. Television channels and distributors are mainly looking for great American-style films and there is not enough money to continue making innovative and unusual films with sufficient means.

Via | Cartoon brew

