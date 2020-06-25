The family's statement on the tragic end of the Angela Madsen T-shirt: "He told us that if he died trying, this is how he wanted to leave"

Share it:

Angela Madsen, 60, had completed almost half the tour (Facebook)

This Wednesday the death of Angela Madsen the 60-year-old Paralympic athlete who had embarked on a journey with the goal of crossing the Pacific Ocean by rowing and becoming the oldest woman and the first paraplegic to do so. The American was found dead on board her boat on Monday, after making the last contact with her family on Sunday.

Although it did not have any type of backup boat, as usually happens in these cases, was in constant satellite communication with his partner, Debra Madsen. The news of his death was confirmed this Wednesday and his loved ones anticipated that they will publish the causes in the coming days when the investigations advance.

The place Row of life, which contains all the information about her journey, published a statement signed by Debra and Soraya Simi, the producer who was going to make a documentary about Angela's life. “She knew the risks better than any of us and was willing to take them because being at sea made her happier than anything else. He told us over and over that if he died trying, that was how he wanted to go. ", indicates the writing.

The women demonstrated "devastated" by the news and asked those who supported Angela to remember her with joy: "We all wanted her to succeed. We know she could have. How we choose to celebrate his memory can still determine that success. ”

Angela Madsen with his wife, Debra (Twitter: @msparasurfer)

An accident in 1993 during a basketball game with the United States Marine Corps had left her paraplegic (The surgery for the rupture of two discs of his spinal column did not have satisfactory results). He maintained a legal battle with the army of his country for a long time, one of the reasons why he went into depression and was left on the street. After divorcing her husband, she declared homosexual and rebuilt her life as a Paralympic athlete, motivated by Veterans of the Marines.

Through an adapted sports program, Madsen discovered rowing in the late 1990s and, a decade later, completed his first sailing in the Atlantic. He conducted a nonprofit adapted rowing program in Long Beach (where he was born) and founded the California Adapted Rowing Program.

The 60-year-old woman had won the bronze medal in shot put at the 2012 London Paralympics and, together with her partner Helen Taylor, had become the first woman to row the Indian Ocean (she had also participated in the Beijing Games 2008 and Rio de Janeiro 2016). In 2014 she had already managed to cross the Pacific with a partner, but now she dreamed of doing it alone.

The Row Of Life was equipped for the journey (Facebook)

Complete statement

Angela Madsen, a three-time Paralympic and Marine veteran who claimed to be the first paraplegic and longest-serving woman to row the Pacific Ocean, was pronounced dead by the Coast Guard at 11 p.m. PST on Monday, June 22, 2020.

She had been at sea completely alone for 60 days. He rowed 1,114 nautical miles from Los Angeles. It was 1,275 nautical miles from his destination, Honolulu. Angela's trip was the subject of a documentary film, so even though she was alone, she contacted the filmmakers and her wife, Debra, often by satellite. After not hearing from Angela for several hours since her last update (Sunday morning, June 21, 9 a.m.) when she said she was going overboard to fix her bow anchor, a search and rescue began. An airplane was dispatched and a cargo ship rerouted to control it. They confirmed that he had died on arrival.

We are processing this devastating loss.

Angela was a warrior, as fierce as anyone. A life forged by incredible difficulties, she overcame everything and defended the exact path she had imagined since she was a child. Rowing alone in the ocean was her biggest goal. She knew the risks better than any of us and was willing to take them because being at sea made her happier than anything else. He told us over and over that if he died trying, that was how he wanted to leave.

In a year of turmoil and bad news, Angela's family was a beacon of light that gave us something inspiring to cheer on. We all wanted her to succeed. We know she could have. How we choose to celebrate your memory can still determine that success. We are waiting for more information on the recovery of Angela's body and her boat. We ask that you respect the family space at this time. We will share updates and opportunities to grieve together as we discover how to navigate in this one direction we can continue: move forward.

Thank you,

Debra Madsen and Soraya Simi

