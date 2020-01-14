General News

 The family reunited in the new spot of Black Widow

January 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
Video capture special look of Black Widow (2020)

The football game issued by ESPN (the College Football National Championship) tonight has left us what they initially sold us as exclusive look to the movie “Black Widow”, premiere at the end of next April (or early May depending on the country). Finally that exclusive look has turned out to be a spot that although it recycles some material seen in the first teaser trailer of the film, it has a significant amount of new scenes.

After much waiting, in the half-game break a first video was shown that was a footage with interviews with actress Scarlett Johansson, director Cate Shortland and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in which for example they advanced that this film will respond Many questions we have been asking for some time. Alongside this, came some scenes from the movie and from behind the cameras. After that look, we were summoned to the fans until the end of the game to see more new material. It was here that the spot we have here was shown.

A minute and a half of video that includes

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

