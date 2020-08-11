The family of Carole Baskin's ex-husband seeks information on the disappearance

Share it:

We talk about the original again docu-series about Joe Exotic: after the interview with Tiger King's Saff, there are some news on the case of the disappearance of Carole Baskin's ex-husband, a story shown in the episodes of the show.

Don Lewis, name of the first husband of Carole Baskin, disappeared in mysterious circumstances in 1997. Over the years his family has always tried to shed some light on the story and during a press conference Lewis's youngest daughter, Gale Rathbone, wanted to share this message: "The tragedy of our family has become yours too. Our search for the truth has also become your search. We are asking anyone with information to prosecute the case to come forward. I still miss my father, I love him very much. For 23 years I went to sleep knowing that I could only see him again by dreaming. I hope someday we can find out what really happened to him".

Furthermore, as you can see in the tweet present at the bottom of the news, in various points of Florida there are billboards offering a reward of 100 thousand dollars to anyone who could help with the investigation. Finally we remind you that Netflix is working on a Tiger King spin-off.