 The family drama that we will see in Black Widow is unexpected according to Johansson

This Friday the new issue of the magazine arrives at the kiosks in the United Kingdom Total Film, and as planned, they dedicated the cover and part of the issue to the film "Black Widow", including inside an interview with the actress Scarlett Johansson. The cover however is updated to the current situation of the film, and in fact we can read "The first woman from Marvel will return fighting … Delayed but not undefeated", along with an excerpt of some words from the actress saying "I felt I was stronger than ever".

The progress that comes to us at the moment of these statements is not especially revealing. Once again insists on the different touch of this movie by exploring something that has previously been present at the UCM, the family, but which will be analyzed here from a different perspective, mixing what they advance as “a very unexpected mission and a family drama”:

One of the themes of the film is family. What is the family? How do you define us? How does our past define us? How is it that our family, however we define it, makes up what we are, for better or for worse? I think part of the genius of Kevin Feige (president of Marvel Studios) is that he always thinks about what fans expect from these movies and then gives them something they could never have dreamed of, ”he continues. The idea of Natasha Romanoff in a family drama is the most unexpected, and I had to think about what it was going to be because there is a great change of tone.

Again it is commented that although this film is late, and especially after Natasha perished in the events of Avengers: EndgameThere was still a lot of history to explore about the character, and that is precisely why they made it.