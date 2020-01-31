The fall of Oden in ONE PIECE: this is what Oda has prepared for the character

Share it:

Oden Kozuki was immediately presented as a mythical figure by his old followers. Kinemon, Kanjuro, Raizo and the young Momonosuke have always spoken well of the samurai who was Kuri's daimyo and a member of the Gol D. Roger crew. ONE PIECE is now about to tell the end of this important character.

While Oden traveled the seas with Whitebeard and Roger as seen in the previous chapters of ONE PIECE, Orochi kicked off his rise as a Wanokuni shogun. Kurozumi did not hesitate to kill Sukiyaki Kozuki and transform the once peaceful and lush island into a wasteland that produces only weapons for Kaido. The return of Oden could therefore have been a cure-all for the island, but the reality that the citizens saw was very different.

After Oden reached the palace he found himself in front of a Orochi well protected by those who owned the Devil Fruits. He was therefore forced to sign a pact unknown to all probably to save the population and his family. At this time the fall of Oden was decreed in the eyes of the inhabitants of the island who, desperate, found themselves pouring part of their hatred on the former heir to the throne of Wanokuni. Oden becomes the victim of many derisive songs, losing the trust of all but a few.

But the revolt appears to be near in the manga of ONE PIECE: Oden will be able to redeem himself in the eyes of the people with his latest gesture of revenge towards Kaido of the Hundred Beasts and the shogun regent Orochi?