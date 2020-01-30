The Falcon & The Winter Soldier is about to debut, Marvel releases a preview

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The conclusion of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is making several changes to the narrative methods of some characters. In addition to cinema, serial streaming was chosen thanks to the Disney + platform. And one of the series that will open the new cycle will be The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, who is also about to receive a comic.

Just the comic of the House of Ideas is about to make its debut in the US comics. Marvel Comics published for the occasion a preview of The Falcon & The Winter Soldier number 1, the first of a series of five and which will allow fans to review two former Captain America together. The cycle will be written by Derek Landy while Federico Vincentini will deal with the drawings, with Dan Mora on the covers.

Sam and Bucky will find themselves investigating the new Hydra leader together on February 26, 2020. The synopsis is as follows: "An office of dead government agents. A new gifted killer. Two former Captain America … When an attempted assassination in Bucky Barnes reunites the latter with Sam Wilson, the two old friends find themselves in a race for find out who is the leader of Hydra before a mass murder announces the return of the terrorist group to the world. The hands move … "

At the bottom you can see the first cover of The Falcon & The Winter Soldier drawn by Dan Mora, together with six pages that open the number 1, representing the text of the official synopsis. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series will debut in August.