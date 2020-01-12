General News

 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would have canceled his filming in Puerto Rico

January 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Mounting Falcon / Halcon and Winter Soldier / Winter Soldier

This January was scheduled for the filming of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” He planned to move to Puerto Rico to continue filming, to position himself as an important location for several weeks. Nevertheless, filming at this location would have been canceled.

It seems that filming was scheduled to start tomorrow in the Arecibo area, but the strong earthquakes that have been taking place since the end of December, which have even led to having to close the activity in the radio telescope of the area – one of the largest in the world— have led Marvel Studios to decide to cancel its shooting plans in the northern part of the country.

It is not yet known what the alternative plans that prepare the production would be, since it does not point to a generalized delay for production due to this last-minute change, so perhaps its work in Atlanta is extended somewhat, its current location of filming.

Via information | Middle Armchair

