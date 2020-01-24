 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be released in August and Noah Mills joins the cast

Share it:

Deadline announces a new addition to the Marvel series cast “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, centered on the two best friends of Captain America. Noah Mills, which we have in the series “The Enemy Within”, and seen in the series "The Brave" or in the movie “Sex in New York 2”, joins the cast of the Marvel Studios project. At the moment the role that this model has become an actor has not been revealed.

However, the most prominent part of the news is that Deadline places the premiere of the series for August, breaking the schemes that had so far and that placed its premiere for autumn of this 2020. As it has been said for some time, Marvel Studios is advancing its Disney + productions as they are recording the series long before the premieres set. We already had the advance of "WandaVision" and this does not take us especially by surprise.

The series remember that is currently in a small break after being forced to suspend the production they had scheduled to perform in Puerto Rico, although it seems that their return to filming could be falling, resuming earlier than expected.

Alongside this, actor Sebastian Stan, who as we know plays Bucky in the series, has advanced the series by saying that he takes Bucky and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) characters to new territories:

We are doing things with these characters that we never had the opportunity to do. I mean, we are taking them to very different and new waters. We are having a lot of fun. We are definitely (having fun). There is no way not to have fun with Anthony (Mackie).

The dynamics between these characters will be the key to the series, not only in front of the cameras, but Stan also recognizes that "sometimes I would love to" kill Anthony Mackie.

