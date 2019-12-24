General News

 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will shoot in Puerto Rico after the Christmas break

December 24, 2019
The Serie “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” It has been filming since its production began in November in Altanta, Georgia, leaving us also quite a few images, the last somewhat enigmatic. After these weeks of work, the production will make its deserved stop for the holidays but will take advantage of the return to change the location of filming.

The series team will move around the holidays to a more exotic location, as it will move to the US territory of Puerto Rico. It would have already begun to work in the set, but curiously it is pointed out that it will not be finished working in the area until summer, so it will be an important location for filming. The movie "Captain America: Civil War" He also shot scenes on the island.

The intrigue about the plot of the series remains a doubt, although some rumors have been heard that would point to a possible adaptation of the Madbomb.

