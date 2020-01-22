The Falcon and the Winter Soldier shows Wyatt Russell in his shoot

Share it:

Series shooting continues The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for Disney + and from there come new photographs taken to actor Wyatt Russell, who will play U.S. Agent and has been seen in a military suit and with the Captain America suit (shield included).

Russell's character has been in the Marvel comics since 1986 and at the time appeared as a villain named Super Patriot who ended up replacing Captain America as a soldier guarded by the Government.

In the images (you can see them here) we will see the character in his stage of U.S. Agent while telling us what happened to the heroes Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), whose story is just where we stayed after the Avengers final: Endgame, with Falcon being chosen as the new Captain America.

We do not know for how many episodes Russell will be the new Captain America and what problems this will give the leading duo. We also know that Daniel Brühl (Zemo) and Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter) are part of the relevant cast of this new production.

Wyatt is the second member of his family to arrive at UCM after his father, Kurt Russell, will play Ego, father of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series is one of the first from Marvel Studios to expand UCM on television. They will accompany you (officially announced for now) Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Wandavision, Loki and more.

The future of Marvel on television has now been in the hands of the same studio that deals with the films after the announcement of the dissolution of Marvel Television, the division that brought forward the series of The Defenders on Netflix and many others for several chains. Now all responsibility falls to Kevin Feige and his.