The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seems to hide a connection with The Incredible Hulk of 2008

A new photograph taken during the filming of Falcon and the Winter Soldier It seems to show a relationship between the new UCM series for Disney + and one of the first films of this connected universe, The Incredible Hulk, released in 2008.

The name of the company Samson Development can be read on a poster in a construction site, so now the followers of the Marvel universe are wondering if it's a subtle way to bring Doc Samson back, played by actor Ty Burrell in the aforementioned movie.

Looks like there is another Samson Development sasapland behind them there (like the one that was caught by @ sweetstephen55 in November)#FalconAndtheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/sfCkMEfNlE – Liz (@MsLizzieHill) February 23, 2020

There are many details that we do not know yet about this new series focused exclusively on the characters of Falcon and The Winter Soldier, two heroes who will team up to face new threats now that The Avengers is an organization of the past.

This next March 5 there will be a Disney + presentation event with content about the future of UCM and Star Wars on the platform, it is possible that in addition to giving us a release date, certain details about the history of the most anticipated series will also be expanded, or that we see some new trailer that clarifies things.

We will see this series from the month of August of this year and its first season lasts about six episodes. At the moment no series of the UCM has been renewed for a second season (none has been released, but it would not be the first time we see a renewal before a premiere). It is expected that all the series announced premiered a first season before merging with the films and then continue arriving episodes ahead of a Phase 5 of the UCM.