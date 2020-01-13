General News

 The Falcon and The Winter Soldier production delayed by the earthquakes of Puerto Rico

January 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Mounting Falcon / Halcon and Winter Soldier / Winter Soldier

Yesterday we were advancing the news and now it becomes official that the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” It is forced to make a stop in its production. Marvel Studios had planned to move to Puerto Rico these days to continue filming the series, which until now had been taking place in Atlanta, but the earthquakes that have been occurring in the area since the end of December are force majeure. The island has suffered significant tremors, such as an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on January 7 and another of magnitude 5.9 on January 11.

Not having this location means a certain blow to the production because it was going to be shot in the northern part of the island for several weeks, although other information, such as Deadline, ensures that the shooting was only going to extend for two weeks. The question now is that it is not known what will happen with the shooting, if it has been suspended in the hope of being able to roll in the area later, or if it will end up moving to another location, which seems most likely. Be that as it may, production is currently paralyzed.

As we know, this first Marvel Studios series will arrive at Disney + this fall.

READ:   Joker receives 11 Oscar 2020 nominations and only one Endgame nomination

Via information | Variety | Deadline

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.