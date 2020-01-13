 The Falcon and The Winter Soldier production delayed by the earthquakes of Puerto Rico

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday we were advancing the news and now it becomes official that the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” It is forced to make a stop in its production. Marvel Studios had planned to move to Puerto Rico these days to continue filming the series, which until now had been taking place in Atlanta, but the earthquakes that have been occurring in the area since the end of December are force majeure. The island has suffered significant tremors, such as an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on January 7 and another of magnitude 5.9 on January 11.

Not having this location means a certain blow to the production because it was going to be shot in the northern part of the island for several weeks, although other information, such as Deadline, ensures that the shooting was only going to extend for two weeks. The question now is that it is not known what will happen with the shooting, if it has been suspended in the hope of being able to roll in the area later, or if it will end up moving to another location, which seems most likely. Be that as it may, production is currently paralyzed.

As we know, this first Marvel Studios series will arrive at Disney + this fall.

Via information | Variety | Deadline