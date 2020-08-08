The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye ready to return to the set

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The health emergency that has blocked numerous film and television productions since last March does not seem to give extremely positive signals to the entertainment market, but in Atlanta, the preparations for a return to the set, at least for the Marvel Studios series.

The works of Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and others officially stopped in March Disney + Marvel Studios series, we would now be preparing the sets for a future return.

As reported by Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse, it would be specifically the Atlanta set, GA, a favorite location for numerous Marvel productions (while for that of Los Angeles, where WandaVision should complete the work, we will have to wait a little longer, being in one of the areas most affected by the virus).

"The Falcon and The Winter Solider crews, Loki and Hawkeye are back on the set and are getting everything ready for the start of work on the three Marvel series of Disney +, joining the Spider-Man 3 crew, which was already there. to begin preparations".

In this way, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki should be able to leave for the second half of August or early September, while Hawkeye is expected to start production around October. The Spider-Man sequel, on the other hand, seems to be on track for a start of filming in September.

This could mean, Murphy notes, that As for Hawkeye (and Spider-Man 3) there may soon be news regarding the first castings, or if nothing else, the descriptions provided for the hearings.

We, as always, look forward to further developments.