 The Falcon and The Winter Soldier ends its filming in Atlanta

February 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
Logo of the start of filming of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The filming of the series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” We know that it suffered a major setback when it was forced to delay its start of filming in Puerto Rico, due to the earthquakes that had been occurring in the area for weeks. This time, we have not received great news but the work has continued in Atlanta, in the United States.

As we discovered from the account Atlanta Filming, dedicated to telling everything that happens regarding local shootings, yesterday was the Last day of production of the Marvel Studios series in the city. The next step is unknown, but possibly it is time to move to Puerto Rico, because the idea was to shoot there as soon as possible.

the final day in Atlanta for #falconandthewintersoldier

After the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) join in a global adventure that tests their skills and patience in ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ from Marvel Studios. The new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the lead writer. It opens in Disney + this fall.

The premiere of the series will take place in August 2020.

