The Falcon and The Winter Soldier characters will be deeper and more evolved

With the release date of the expected Black Widow film unchanged, the next project of the Marvel Phase 4 it's the first series of Disney +, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Sam Wilson and James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes.

Mackie recently spoke with THR about how movies from Marvel Cinematic Universe, in general, differ from the new Marvel shows on Disney +, and what fans can expect from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"They are going to notice different in themselves, because they are shot in a completely different way than movies"said Mackie." I think people will be surprised at how deep and evolved the characters are being six to eight hours long, instead of just two. "Scheduled for release in August, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also features the return of faces known as Zemo's, played by Daniel Bruhl, and Sharon Carter, played by Emily Van Camp, as well as Wyatt Russell, playing John Walker, also known as Agent of the United States.

"When you're in a team, you play your part," said Mackie, of his six appearances in UCM movies like Sam Wilson. "But with this [series], you really get to see who the characters in their lives are between the movies," said the actor.

New familiar faces have been adding these days to the cast of the expected Marvel series. Faces such as Cle Bennett and Carl Lumbly will appear in the new Disney bet. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has recently shown us on video the very new Captain America. The expected first series of the UCM is heading to Disney + for a colossal premiere next day December 31, 2020.