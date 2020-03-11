TV Shows

The extravagant nails of Rosalia that neither Kylie Jenner has

March 11, 2020
Edie Perez
Rosalía has become one of the most important Spanish artists worldwide and is that her music has reached all corners of the planet, in addition to having collaborated with several singers of her stature.

But something that has drawn a lot of attention in the world of social networks is the luxurious and extravagant nails that the artist boasts in each of her photos, since she always changes her design to impose fashion among her millions of followers.

Stones, crystals, exotic colors and even computer cables are some of the designs that the interpreter of With height presumes on Instagram, although these tastes have earned her some criticism, one of them was when Internet users criticized her for wearing fur coats, but she He immediately defended himself from his detractors.

"Of all the ones I saw yours, they are a spectacle and very fine", "How incredibly beautiful your nails", "What beautiful nails", "Beautiful and bless you super", wrote the Internet users.

Let's remember that her friend Kylie Jenner who she has been seen with lately and is considered the youngest millionaire in the world has also boasted her nails on Instagram, but nothing like the unreal nails that Rosalía loads herself with.

