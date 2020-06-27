The extravagant look of Cristiano Ronaldo who is furious in the networks and generated laughter from his Juventus teammates

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Cristiano Ronaldo revolutionized social networks with a very colorful outfit designed by Louis Vuitton (@Cristiano)

If there is something in which Cristiano Ronaldo He puts a lot of emphasis, in addition to his physique and his companies, it is in his style. It is known that he takes care of his hairstyle in detail and usually dressing in clothes from the most expensive and prestigious brands in the fashion world. Usually her looks are sober but in the last few hours she has published a photo on social networks that caused quite a stir and even generated ridicule from her classmates. Juventus.

The Portuguese footballer of 35 years has posted on his account Instagram a photo with an extravagant and questionable set of shirt and shorts. "Starting the weekend with good vibes and good style," he wrote. CR7.

"Starting the weekend with good vibes and good style," wrote CR7 in his post (@cristiano)

Although the shirt is white and the shorts are light blue, they have very large and colorful prints who opened a debate in their comments. This striking multi-colored outfit had some positive comments but also generated laughter from some of her peers, such as Leonardo Bonucci and Medhi Benatia.

"Amazing!", wrote the Italian defender, with three emojis of a person taking their faces. "Come on brother … good style, I don't know"added the Moroccan player. Also the photo was commented by Claudio Marchisio, who put on some laughing emojis.

The truth is that, regardless of whether the clothing is pleasant or not due to its colors, it is a very expensive garment from the famous brand Louis Vuitton. The short-sleeved shirt is valued at £ 655 (USD 810) and the shorts cost £ 595 (USD 736), which makes a total of £ 1,250 (USD 1,550).

Ronaldowho recently did a romantic journey with Georgina Rodriquez on her $ 18 million yachtYou can logically afford to buy such expensive clothes. It should not be forgotten that he is the first footballer in history and the first team athlete to accumulate USD 1 billion while active, according to what was published. Forbes.

Christian He has scored one of the four goals with which Juventus defeated Lecce on Friday and already adds two goals in the same number of Serie A games in the resumption of the league in the midst of a pandemic of coronavirus.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Tevez wants to do what no one else could: put Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo together in the same team

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez enjoyed the sun in Italy aboard their USD 18 million yacht

The reason why Georgina Rodríguez felt ashamed when training alongside Cristiano Ronaldo